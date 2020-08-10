A Central Nebraska Regional Airport official says that boardings are headed in the right direction, but Gannon Travel Associates says travelers aren’t heading in any direction.
“When I look at the increase in our boardings over the last two months, I would say people are traveling again,” said Michael Olson, executive director of Central Nebraska Regional Airport. “Our enplanement number for last month was just over 3,100, compared to 200 in April.”
In June, the airport had slightly less than 2,000 boardings. “So I would say, yes, people are starting to fly again,” Olson said.
Gannon Travel is receiving calls.
“People do want to travel,” said office manager Deb Lemburg.
But when they find out the restrictions they’ll be facing, many of those people delay their travel.
“What we’re seeing right now is people are planning for next summer,” Lemburg said.
People who were planning to travel now also are postponing it until 2021, she said.
The restrictions are tied to their destinations. People might be required to have a COVID-19 test before they go, furnish proof they’ve had such a test and prove that it was negative.
“They may have to have a test when they get there. They may have to quarantine when they get there,” Lemburg said.
The requirements depend on the location.
“Some are still opting to do their Mexico trips,” and some are traveling within the U.S. One local family recently traveled to Disney World. “But it’s very limited,” she said.
What about Las Vegas or Arizona? “We are not seeing a lot of bookings there right now,” Lemburg said.
There might be one here and there, but a lot of things aren’t open in Vegas.
“So it’s not quite what people are expecting of a typical Las Vegas right now,” she said.
Currently, Gannon Travel is handling a lot of cancellations and letting customers know what their options are, as far as refunds and rebookings.
The travel agency is trying to be cautious with people, “and not really encouraging them to go anywhere real soon, simply because there are so many restrictions, and things change so fast,” Lemburg said.
Gannon doesn’t want “somebody getting stuck somewhere,” unable to return to the country, she said.
Some people are traveling within the U.S. rather than outside the country, she said.
Some of those trips might have been booked earlier, or involve people trying to use up their airline credits before school starts, she said.
People aren’t going to Europe unless they want to spend a couple of weeks in quarantine. “And there are some places where they’ll just turn you around,” and send you home, Lemburg said.
Cruises won’t operate until the end of September.
Gannon Travel does have a couple of upcoming bus trips “that we are going to try and do,” she said.
