Become 'disaster ready' at Grand Island Emergency Preparedness Fair

Homes and families can become “disaster ready” by attending the Community Emergency Preparedness Fair Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Island.

The fair is being done in partnership with Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management, said EM Director Jon Rosenlund.

“We’re looking to provide information to families on how they can get themselves more prepared for a disaster, whether it’s a flood or severe weather or even a winter event, like a blizzard,” he said.

It is the first such event of its kind in the community, said Rosenlund.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to gather this many organizations for this sort of an event,” he said.

Among the fair’s participants are Grand Island Police, Grand Island Fire, American Red Cross, National Weather Service Hastings, UNL Extension and Boy Scouts of America.

“We’re excited to have about a dozen or so agencies and organizations coming out,” said Rosenlund.

Attendees will be able to visit several informational booths in the church, and there will be activities for kids.

If weather is favorable, GIFD will show off their equipment to kids and teach kids about fire safety.

The fair will also feature booths on emotional resilience, financial self-reliance, and English learning classes.

Emergency Management will hold a giveaway for a weather radio, said Rosenlund.

“We’ll give that away to a visitor who’s been able to visit each of the booths,” he said.

It was the church that brought the idea to Emergency Management.

“The church has a ward council and one of the members came up with the idea,” said Rosenlund. “I certainly supported it. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Being prepared is “incredibly important,” said Rosenlund.

“Every home, every family, should look at their own situation and find ways to become more self-reliant, and in doing so become more prepared for a disaster,” he said. “The motto of our department is: self-reliance is emergency preparedness. As homes and families build their self-sufficiency, they can weather the storm. They can bounce back quicker. They can avoid more of the dire consequences of a disaster.”

He added, “In so doing, they make themselves more disaster resistant.”

The event is free and open to the community.

The Community Emergency Preparedness Fair is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St., in Grand Island.

For more emergency preparedness tips, visit www.facebook.com/gihallema911.