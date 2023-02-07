Grand Island is losing another big store – this one not in the mall.

Bed Bath & Beyond, the biggest store at NorthWest Crossings, is closing.

Signs posted in the windows announce the closure. "Everything on sale!" says one sign. Everything in the store is 10 to 30% off. "Nothing held back!" says one sign.

It's not known when the store will close. The store's manager directed a call from the Independent to the store's corporate office, which did not return an email.

The store, at 3416 W. State St., opened in 2013.

Nationally, the struggles of Bed Bath & Beyond are well-established. The Associated Press reports that the home goods retailer may have to file for bankruptcy.

Last week, the company announced that it would be closing an additional 87 locations along with all Harmon health and beauty stores.

The 20,000-square-foot Grand Island location is between Five Below and Men's Wearhouse. Other stores at NorthWest Crossings include Petco and Shoe Carnival.