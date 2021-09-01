Beef Pit an essential stop for many fairgoers

Bruns says a lot of people like the Beef Pit because it’s air-conditioned. Fairgoers like to sit down and have a nice sandwich, cole slaw, corn and maybe iced tea.

“People know the food’s going to be quality,” he said.

Bruns’ wife, Connie, encountered a somewhat skeptical customer who asked what the best item was on the menu. When she said prime rib, he asked if she was sure. A short time later, he said, “That was the best sandwich I’ve ever had,” and ordered a second one.

A line extending outside the Beef Pit is a common sight during the fair.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Weide says the line moves faster than you might think. Once you get to the Beef Pit doorway, it takes about seven or eight minutes to get your food, he said.

Weide has done the math.

During the course of the fair, “we put a sandwich out that window” every 22 seconds, he said.

The place is busiest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Evening business also can be good, especially before a concert.

A banner on the wall points out that the Beef Pit has been a Nebraska State Fair tradition since 1984. More than 500,000 beef meals have been served during that time.