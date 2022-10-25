Beef stolen by theft ring included some from Grand Island JBS

Three Florida men were arrested last week as part of an investigation into beef and pork being stolen from packaging plants in the Midwest.

Some of the beef stolen originated at the JBS beef plant in Grand Island, said Capt. Dean Elliott of the Grand Island Police Department.

On June 27, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska, including Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Sheriff's office described the theft ring as a sophisticated and "highly organized criminal enterprise."

In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million. Since June of 2021 the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Omaha has identified approximately 45 thefts that have occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin totaling $9 million in loss. It has been determined through the investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and HSI-Omaha’s Major Crimes Task Force, that the criminal enterprise is based in Miami, and has been targeting beef and pork packaging plants in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

On Oct. 20, HSI Omaha, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, with assistance from HSI Miami El Dorado Task Force South, identified and arrested three principal targets in the enterprise, recovering three tractor trailers with stolen merchandise valued at $550,000. The three people that were arrested were Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino and Delvis L. Fuentes, all from the Miami area. The three were arrested under statutes dealing with the transportation of stolen goods and money laundering.

The Hall County Sheriff's Department has also been involved in the investigation.

Elliott believes beef was taken from York and Fremont, as well as Grand Island.

Some of the semis taken from Grand Island ended up in Lancaster County, Elliott said. In one case, a trailer from Grand Island was recovered in Lancaster County, but the meat was gone, Elliott said.

Since the summer began, the theft of four or five semis has been reported to Hall County law enforcement. Two of the trailers were recovered near Doniphan, Elliott said. But the beef was also gone in that case.