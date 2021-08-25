Being a Nebraskan takes foreign service officer far

Tim Pounds, U.S. deputy assistant coordinator for counterterrorism, has been all over the world, and he carries a bit of Nebraska with him.
Even as a youth, Pounds — born in Hastings — lived in several Nebraska communities as his father looked for work, including Columbus and Omaha. His uncle, Richard Mattke, lived in Grand Island for a time.
“Traveling is in my bones.” Pounds said. Still, he added, “We always came back to Hastings.”
He remembers fondly family trips to Colorado, which he said as a kid seemed like a foreign land compared to his home state. Little did he know, he eventually would be a significant figure in the U.S. Bureau of Counterterrorism and traveling the world.
The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Counterterrorism brings different pieces of the State Department together in order to thwart terrorism with other departments, including the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Justice, Treasury and Intelligence. In tandem with these facets of government, the Bureau of Counterterrorism utilizes both diplomacy and foreign assistance to achieve the ultimate goal of, according to the bureau’s website, “prevent, degrade, detect and respond to terrorist threats.”
Pounds said he specializes in working with teachers, particularly in the Middle East.
“It’s basically trying to teach teachers how to develop the ability to resist conflict,” he said.
His career is serendipitous. Following high school graduation he attended Hastings College for two years before transferring to the University of Iowa in Iowa City, earning his degrees in history and political science.
Essentially, Pounds said, being successful in his line of work is just as much about ethics as education.
“Part of being a Nebraskan, there’s work ethic parents subject them to,” he said.
That work ethic included mowing the lawn for his grandfather as a young child and the Nebraskan coming-of-age job — detasseling.
“All of those things left an impression on me,” Pounds said.
Those ethics and that attitude led to his learning how to speak Arabic, German, Spanish and Turkish. As a whole, his career generally has focused on Mideast issues. Pounds has worked in such countries as Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
His work adventures started with an internship at the U.S. State Department. P
ounds said he waited patiently as his application and security clearance passed muster. In the meantime, he planned a summer of typical Nebraska pastimes.
Then a phone call came.
Pounds was approved and — by the way — he had to be ready to leave the country in but a few days.
Again, growing up in Nebraska served him well, he said.
“I think just growing up in Nebraska, you take things as they come,” Pounds said.
There were a lot of things to take on. He suddenly learned he would be headed for Saudi Arabia.
“I walked into a job like this knowing very little about what it involved,” Pounds said. “That experience changed my life very quickly.”
Nebraska summers don’t seem as bad anymore, even considering memories of walking rows of corn detasseling, he said. “I spent the hottest summer in my life in Saudi Arabia.”
Middle East summers may have eclipsed those in Nebraska, but his Husker upbringing once again served him in his travels.
Pounds said while languages differ, they all, in a way, have a deeper meaning.
“You learn in our business you should at least say ‘hello’ and ‘thank you.’ People appreciate that,” he said. “It’s not just learning words and phrases — there’s a connection to the country’s history.”
Part of the history and commonality of Nebraskans is, of course, Husker football.
“I was a football junkie by the age of 5,” Pounds said.
To this day, he said, whenever he sees a shirt emblazoned with phrases such as “Go Big Red” he approaches that person to see if they share the Nebraska commonality. Usually they do, he said, remembering one recent occasion:
Pounds asked a man wearing a Husker shirt if he was from Nebraska. He was. “We ended up talking for about 20 minutes,” Pounds said — proof, whether traveling to a foreign country or a Husker game, there are always commonalities that keep people connected.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.