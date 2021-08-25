Being a Nebraskan takes foreign service officer far

Then a phone call came.

Pounds was approved and — by the way — he had to be ready to leave the country in but a few days.

Again, growing up in Nebraska served him well, he said.

“I think just growing up in Nebraska, you take things as they come,” Pounds said.

There were a lot of things to take on. He suddenly learned he would be headed for Saudi Arabia.

“I walked into a job like this knowing very little about what it involved,” Pounds said. “That experience changed my life very quickly.”

Nebraska summers don’t seem as bad anymore, even considering memories of walking rows of corn detasseling, he said. “I spent the hottest summer in my life in Saudi Arabia.”

Middle East summers may have eclipsed those in Nebraska, but his Husker upbringing once again served him in his travels.

Pounds said while languages differ, they all, in a way, have a deeper meaning.

“You learn in our business you should at least say ‘hello’ and ‘thank you.’ People appreciate that,” he said. “It’s not just learning words and phrases — there’s a connection to the country’s history.”