Bendixen resigns as Hall County District Court Clerk; last day is Jan. 31
Bendixen resigns as Hall County District Court Clerk; last day is Jan. 31

Valorie Bendixen, left, has resigned as Hall County District Court Clerk. Her last day will be Jan. 31. Here, she is being sworn in on Jan. 8, 2015, at the Hall County Courthouse in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

Valorie Bendixen has resigned as clerk of the Hall County District Court.

Bendixen’s last day will be Jan. 31, according to a letter submitted dated Dec. 23 to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

Bendixen wrote, “I have appreciated the respectful, collaborative working relationship between the Commissioners and my office. I have genuinely enjoyed serving the public, attorneys, court staff and judges for the past 17-plus years.”

Bendixen cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for her resignation.

“Like many other people, COVID had a very serious effect on my life this last year,” she wrote. “I have been offered an opportunity which would allow me to be closer to my family. After a great deal of reflection, I have chosen to accept the opportunity offered to me.”

Bendixen’s duties will be fulfilled by the chief deputy of the district court clerk’s office.

A replacement for the elected position will have to be appointed by the county.

