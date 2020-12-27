Bendixen resigns as Hall County District Court Clerk; last day is Jan. 31

Valorie Bendixen has resigned as clerk of the Hall County District Court.

Bendixen’s last day will be Jan. 31, according to a letter submitted dated Dec. 23 to the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

Bendixen wrote, “I have appreciated the respectful, collaborative working relationship between the Commissioners and my office. I have genuinely enjoyed serving the public, attorneys, court staff and judges for the past 17-plus years.”

Bendixen cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for her resignation.

“Like many other people, COVID had a very serious effect on my life this last year,” she wrote. “I have been offered an opportunity which would allow me to be closer to my family. After a great deal of reflection, I have chosen to accept the opportunity offered to me.”

Bendixen’s duties will be fulfilled by the chief deputy of the district court clerk’s office.

A replacement for the elected position will have to be appointed by the county.