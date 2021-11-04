'Best chicken dinner' is Sunday at Grand Island's Project Hunger's Harvest Festival

If you’re looking for “the best chicken dinner you’ll ever eat in this community,” then Sunday’s Harvest Festival is where you’ll want to be, according to the organization’s news release.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Project Hunger’s Harvest Festival will be at the Grand Generation Center at 304 E. Third St. Organizers are hoping to serve 600 meals, or 1,000 pieces of chicken.

The event is one of two major fundraisers for Project Hunger.

“It’s amazing,” President Doug Winder said of the chicken dinner, which includes mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, corn, green beans and a variety of desserts. “Come on out after church and have lunch with us.”

A freewill donation is being accepted. There also will be a silent auction.

“Ninety-seven percent of all the funds brought in goes right back out to feed someone,” Winder said.

On Friday, Project Hunger is partnering with KSYZ radio of Grand Island for a “Pass the Platter” fundraiser at the Grand Island HyVee to help fund Thanksgiving meals provided to families. Donations for the meals also come in part from Super Saver, HyVee, Cash-Wa and Copycat.

“We couldn’t do what we do without them,” Winder said.

