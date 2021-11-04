'Best chicken dinner' is Sunday at Grand Island's Project Hunger's Harvest Festival

If you’re looking for “the best chicken dinner you’ll ever eat in this community,” then Sunday’s Harvest Festival is where you’ll want to be, according to the organization’s news release.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Project Hunger’s Harvest Festival will be at the Grand Generation Center at 304 E. Third St. Organizers are hoping to serve 600 meals, or 1,000 pieces of chicken.
The event is one of two major fundraisers for Project Hunger.
“It’s amazing,” President Doug Winder said of the chicken dinner, which includes mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, corn, green beans and a variety of desserts. “Come on out after church and have lunch with us.”
A freewill donation is being accepted. There also will be a silent auction.
“Ninety-seven percent of all the funds brought in goes right back out to feed someone,” Winder said.
On Friday, Project Hunger is partnering with KSYZ radio of Grand Island for a “Pass the Platter” fundraiser at the Grand Island HyVee to help fund Thanksgiving meals provided to families. Donations for the meals also come in part from Super Saver, HyVee, Cash-Wa and Copycat.
“We couldn’t do what we do without them,” Winder said.
The Harvest Festival is a major fundraiser for Project Hunger, which supplies bulk food and funds to local organizations such as the Grand Island Community Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Kitchen, Hope Harbor, Crossroads Center Rescue Mission and Orphan Grain Train.
Another project for Project Hunger is a program where people can purchase tax-deductible food bucks at grocery store checkouts in Grand Island. Proceeds purchase groceries with the items then distributed by Project Hunger.
Project Hunger also participates in the Food for Thought Backpack program that fills backpacks with food provided by the Grand Island Community Food Pantry. Those backpacks are sent home on Fridays with selected schoolchildren to help provide meals during the weekend when the kids are not in school.
Free meals also are served daily in Grand Island. The Grand Island Salvation Army serves Monday-Friday, Messiah Lutheran at 122 West Seventh St. serves on Saturdays and Project Hunger feeds on Sundays and holidays at the Salvation Army. Community organizations volunteer to serve meals.
“We make sure there’s a meal fed in Grand Island every day,” Winder said.
There will be a meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Abundant Life Church, 3411 W. Faidley Ave., for any organization interested in serving a meal with Project Hunger.
Project Hunger Inc. started in 1989 with concerned citizens wanting to address the shortage of food supplies at the Grand Island Community Food Pantry. In 1991, a panel of board members were selected and they began to organize annual events to help raise money and conducted numerous food drives.
In addition to the Harvest Festival, another yearly fundraiser for Project Hunger is the Easter Basket Extravaganza, which is held on the Saturday before Palm Sunday at the Conestoga Mall. About 400 Easter baskets filled with a variety of items are donated by individuals and businesses. The public is then invited to the Conestoga Mall so they can bid on those Easter baskets in a silent auction format.
Project Hunger also gets food donations through its Canned Food Sculpture Competition held each year at the Hall County Fair. Groups compete in created sculptures made with canned food items, and the public asked to vote for its favorite sculpture.
All canned goods used to make the sculptures are then donated to the local Grand Island Community Food Pantry.