Best Fleets to Drive For: Two Grand Island trucking firms receive national honor

Best Fleets to Drive For was launched in the summer of 2008 by CarriersEdge and the Truckload Carriers Association. The program identifies trends, shares best practices, and publicly recognizes the for-hire carriers providing the best workplaces for their drivers. The 20 fleets that receive the honor each year are nominated by the drivers who work for them.

Andrew Winkler, general manager for Chief Carriers, said to be named to the list, nominees are asked about programs they have for their drivers and the culture and environment they have created.

He said the questionnaire the firms fill out basically boils down to “how do you make their life easier as a professional driver on the road?”

Winkler said having two trucking firms receive the honor out of 20 for the whole North American continent is “amazing.”

“If you think about it, we are a little town of about 50,000 people and we had two trucking firms to receive that honor.”

This is the first time Chief Carriers has been named to the list.