Best Fleets to Drive For: Two Grand Island trucking firms receive national honor

Two Grand Island trucking firms recently were honored by being named one of the Top 20 Best Fleets to Drive For in 2021.
Grand Island Express and Chief Carriers both received the honor, which recognizes just 20 trucking firms in North America each year. With the challenges facing the trucking industry in America, having two Grand Island firms receive the honor is significant.
The trucking industry, the lifeblood of American commerce, faced tough times in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, thousands of trucks go to and from Grand Island, bringing vital goods and supplies to the community from food, building supplies, cattle and livestock and much more. The pandemic disrupted supply chains across the country, putting added pressure on the truckers to deliver America its goods and supplies in a timely manner.
Prior to the pandemic, and still an ongoing problem, is that the industry has been in desperate need of drivers. That problem only compounded the dilemma of responding to the pandemic.
Deen Albert, director of operations for Grand Island Express, said being part of the Best Fleets to Drive For is a validation “that we listen to our drivers.”
“In our business, we cannot be complacent, so our ability to listen to our drivers’ suggestions and execute on that feedback is crucial to our long-term success,” Albert said. “Knowing that we’ve been bestowed this honor for 10 consecutive years is a measure of very constructive feedback from our drivers and our ability to put that information to work while making continuous improvements.”
Best Fleets to Drive For was launched in the summer of 2008 by CarriersEdge and the Truckload Carriers Association. The program identifies trends, shares best practices, and publicly recognizes the for-hire carriers providing the best workplaces for their drivers. The 20 fleets that receive the honor each year are nominated by the drivers who work for them.
Andrew Winkler, general manager for Chief Carriers, said to be named to the list, nominees are asked about programs they have for their drivers and the culture and environment they have created.
He said the questionnaire the firms fill out basically boils down to “how do you make their life easier as a professional driver on the road?”
Winkler said having two trucking firms receive the honor out of 20 for the whole North American continent is “amazing.”
“If you think about it, we are a little town of about 50,000 people and we had two trucking firms to receive that honor.”
This is the first time Chief Carriers has been named to the list.
“From the company’s standpoint, it really brings to light all the hard work the people behind these walls did and how they appreciate our drivers and the work environment they created for these drivers, understanding the tough job they do outside the walls they do for us everyday,” he said. “We want to make their life better, easier, more profitable and involve their families and things like that.”
A brand of Chief Industries since 1973, Chief Carriers is a dedicated fleet of trucks and trailers that primarily deliver building components for its sister divisions, Chief Agri and Chief Buildings.
Their logistics group, Chief Logistics, has been in business since 1986 and handles flatbed shipments anywhere in the United States and Canada, including specialized and oversized freight. Together, Chief Carriers and Chief Logistics move more than 10,000 shipments per year.
For Grand Island Express, this is the 10th straight year it has received this honor.
Albert said Grand Island Express is only the second carrier in history to achieve this milestone.
“If anything, this challenges us even more to make driver-centric improvements in order to continue to be recognized in this elite group,” he said.
He said the pandemic was rough on the company and the trucking industry.
“We found ourselves adapting to an ever-changing dynamic as our society worked to understand how to ‘flatten the curve’ of COVID-19,” he said.
Albert said the normal avenues of engaging drivers were changed to virtual meetings.
“We found ourselves working to source various kinds of PPE for our drivers, and in the worst of it, we even sourced care packages of food for our drivers as dining for drivers became nearly non-existent,” he said. “What was most clear to our drivers, our company, our industry and society, was the fact that truck drivers are extremely essential to getting items critical to survival on store shelves.”
Albert said they frequently talk with their drivers to let them know how noble their work is.
“But the challenges of 2020 showed them just how much we, as a society, truly depend on them,” he said.
About the trucking firms
Grand Island Express services 38 states, specializing in irregular route, temperature-controlled services. They currently employ 145 drivers. Grand Island Express is a family-owned trucking firm.
“We’ve just entered the third generation of ownership by the Pirnie family and remain committed to being family-oriented, where we know our drivers personally and value those relationships,” Albert said.
Among the many honors received by Grand Island Express are:
— 2017 TCA (Truckload Carriers Association) Fleet Safety Award 3rd Place Division III
— 2018 TCA Fleet Safety Award 2nd Place Division III
— 2018 TCA Fleet Safety Grand Prize for Under 25 Million Miles
— 2020 TCA Fleet Safety Award 2nd Place Division III
Winkler, who started out as a student driver, has been in the trucking industry for 30 years. He was formerly employed by Grand Island Express.
Chief Carriers has 62 drivers and three owner-operators who work for them. He said the average driver logs in an average of 110,000 miles per year. Sometime they are on the road and away from their families for two weeks or more. They serve 48 states.
“We are very proud of their accomplishments and we are hoping to give them recognition for their dedication to employee satisfaction,” Winkler said. “2020 was a strain on our trucking industry, but through it all our employees stayed engaged. The importance that Chief Carriers places on the satisfaction and morale of the team is top-notch.”