Between salary and tips, dealers earn $25 an hour or more

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The biggest share of Rhythm City’s employees work in food and beverage.
The second-biggest group work at table games.
Those two groups make up about 50% of the casino resort’s employees, said Rhythm City general manager Mo Hyder.
People who work in the facilities department make up the third-biggest group. They include maintenance crews, casino housekeeping and groundskeeping. Many people also work at the hotel, including housekeepers and front desk people.
The casino has a “very strong security presence as well,” Hyder said.
The security staff consists of 27 people, plus Director of Security Eric Court, a former officer with the Davenport Police Department. “While you may not see everyone, they’re there,” Hyder said.
The security staff does not include people who observe the action on surveillance cameras.
Most of the employees tend to be full time, Hyder said. Some of the people who work in casino beverages have other jobs. “And they just like to come and be in this environment,” Hyder said.
How much does a dealer make?
Depending on their tenure with the company, the base wage is $7 to $10, Hyder said. Their tips can reach $20 or more per hour. The same numbers apply to people who work in the slot department.
“So it pays really well,” Hyder said. “Because when you add the two together, that’s a good-paying job. And that’s really what this business does. It does provide good-paying jobs.”
In that way, he said, a casino is different from a standalone restaurant.
Tara Flesch is director of table games at Rhythm City. Her department has 17 tables, including one craps table, two roulette wheels and five carnival card games. The rest are blackjack.
Rhythm City provides a school for beginning dealers.
Beginning dealers usually start off with blackjack. That game is simpler to learn “because you’ve just got to add to 21,” Flesch said.
For blackjack dealers, school lasts about three weeks.
The school includes a math test. People are quizzed on multiplication, division, addition and subtraction.
If you do well in multiplication and division, Rhythm City knows you’d be good at craps. “You’ve got to have your mind think pretty fast on that,” Flesch said.
The best dealers work craps and roulette. “Everyone does blackjack,” she said.
Some employees are all-games dealers. In addition to craps, roulette and blackjack, they also handle carnival card games, which include Mississippi stud, ultimate Texas hold ’em and Pai Gow.
It takes five employees to run the craps table, Flesch said. When the table is full, three of those people are needed at one time. One of the five employees is a supervisor.
A craps dealer has a lot of fun, Flesch said. They operate like a carny, saying things such as “Get your bets while they’re hot.”
As far as salary, every area is different, Flesch said. But the salary ranges between $5.50 to $7 an hour.
People start at $5.50 an hour, and earn more depending on how many games they can handle. A person who knows craps gets an extra 50 cents an hour. Knowledge of roulette brings them an extra 25 cents. Mastery of each card game brings them a nickel more.
The ceiling wage for a dealer is basically $7.50, Flesch said, plus tips.
Tips are currently averaging about $20 an hour for each dealer, she said.
For dealers, the tip money goes into a pool, “divided by how many dealer hours we have for that pay period,” she said.
Tip money can improve as customer service gets better “and everyone works as a team,” she said.
So when customers are pleased with their service, all of the dealers benefit.