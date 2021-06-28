Between salary and tips, dealers earn $25 an hour or more

It takes five employees to run the craps table, Flesch said. When the table is full, three of those people are needed at one time. One of the five employees is a supervisor.

A craps dealer has a lot of fun, Flesch said. They operate like a carny, saying things such as “Get your bets while they’re hot.”

As far as salary, every area is different, Flesch said. But the salary ranges between $5.50 to $7 an hour.

People start at $5.50 an hour, and earn more depending on how many games they can handle. A person who knows craps gets an extra 50 cents an hour. Knowledge of roulette brings them an extra 25 cents. Mastery of each card game brings them a nickel more.

The ceiling wage for a dealer is basically $7.50, Flesch said, plus tips.

Tips are currently averaging about $20 an hour for each dealer, she said.

For dealers, the tip money goes into a pool, “divided by how many dealer hours we have for that pay period,” she said.

Tip money can improve as customer service gets better “and everyone works as a team,” she said.

So when customers are pleased with their service, all of the dealers benefit.

