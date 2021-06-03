Beyond the graves: Historical Society event will retell stories

“We can tell if it’s an adult or if it’s a child’s grave,” said Bill Bolte of Merrick County Historical Society and Museum. “It’s got something to do with the magnetic energy of the earth.”

To prove the point, Bolte handed Michelle Setlik, vice president of the Hall County Historical Society, two metal L-shaped rods.

Setlik balanced them carefully on her fingers, leaving the rods dangling. She looked up in order to remain objective and slowly walked across the grassy graves. As she passed over the deceased, the rods acted accordingly.

Setlik will be one of the reenactors, playing the part of Fannie Williams. Stephanie Crosby will present on Kate Scholey-Roach and Mark Tracy will share the story of Squire “Pap” Lamb.

Even the stones tell stories — beyond date of birth and date of death.

Setlik gave an example: “The name is spelled wrong on Kate’s grave,” she explained. “She was the last one in the family to pass away. Whoever was responsible for ordering and placing her stone spelled Scholey with two ‘o’s — all of the records of her life and her husband’s life and his stone … are spelled with just one ‘o’ in the name.”

The stories don’t end there.