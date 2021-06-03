Beyond the graves: Historical Society event will retell stories

There are at least 24,000 bodies resting in the Grand Island City Cemetery and with them that many stories.
“Every person has a story,” said Sue Clement, who serves on the Hall County Historical Society board of directors.
Clement’s eyes sweep across the vast final resting place for thousands.
“I wish we could tell everyone’s story, because they all had a life,” she said thoughtfully. “Somebody loved them; they loved somebody.”
Every year the historical society shares at least a few of those stories with reenactors standing among gravestones, whether crumbling limestone or gently aged bronze placards. This weekend, the public is invited to hear the stories of three significant Grand Island citizens of days past:
— Fannie Williams, mother of a child abducted and murdered in 1912;
— Kate (Guerin) Scholey-Roach, sister of the Grand Island Independent’s founder;
— Squire “Pap” Lamb, who operated a stagecoach station south of present-day Alba.
Historical society members also will demonstrate and discuss the practice of “dowsing,” the rods most commonly associated with searching for underground water. In the historical society’s case, they will demonstrate how dowsing could locate the buried.
“We can tell if it’s an adult or if it’s a child’s grave,” said Bill Bolte of Merrick County Historical Society and Museum. “It’s got something to do with the magnetic energy of the earth.”
To prove the point, Bolte handed Michelle Setlik, vice president of the Hall County Historical Society, two metal L-shaped rods.
Setlik balanced them carefully on her fingers, leaving the rods dangling. She looked up in order to remain objective and slowly walked across the grassy graves. As she passed over the deceased, the rods acted accordingly.
Setlik will be one of the reenactors, playing the part of Fannie Williams. Stephanie Crosby will present on Kate Scholey-Roach and Mark Tracy will share the story of Squire “Pap” Lamb.
Even the stones tell stories — beyond date of birth and date of death.
Setlik gave an example: “The name is spelled wrong on Kate’s grave,” she explained. “She was the last one in the family to pass away. Whoever was responsible for ordering and placing her stone spelled Scholey with two ‘o’s — all of the records of her life and her husband’s life and his stone … are spelled with just one ‘o’ in the name.”
The stories don’t end there.
The stones themselves have a language all of their own through symbolism. Bolte will explain the symbolism this weekend.
Bolte is a primarily self-taught expert on area gravestone symbols.
“You see something and you start Googling,” he said modestly.
The number of symbols on stones spread across the Grand Island Cemetery isn’t modest, however, according to Bolte.
“There’s at least 50 or more out here that I can come up with right away that I know about,” he said.
The symbolism adds another layer to cemetery history, Bolte said.
“If you’re going out to the cemetery, to me it’s interesting to know what that person represented,” he said.
For centuries, engraved images on gravestones served as more than simple decorations, Bolte explained.
“The lamb with the undocked tail is always for purity. It’s always on a child’s grave,” he said.
Bolte gestured to an anchor tombstone in the distance.
“The anchor represents hope — or it could represent a seaman. We don’t know for sure unless we know more about the person,” he said.
Clement said it isn’t always easy, but experts and history buffs, such as those presenting at — and attending — this weekend’s Cemetery Tours, can help keep alive the stories of those buried in the cemetery.