Biden’s 30x30 plan draws skepticism from farm group, state political leaders

President Biden’s plan to address the climate crisis by establishing a national goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. lands and freshwater and 30% of U.S. ocean areas by 2030 is being opposed by some Nebraska political leaders.
The initiative is referred to as the 30x30 plan. According to the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, it seeks to “reverse the negative impacts of biodiversity decline and climate change by protecting more natural areas, and to increase access to nature for communities that lack it.”
While the plan has strong national support, according to recent polling, Nebraska political leaders are skeptical about the initiative.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Nebraskans have “rightly been concerned about President Biden’s radical climate agenda and his 30x30 plan.”
“To date, his plans have been long on lofty goals and short on details, which has fueled speculation and concern,” Ricketts said.
The plan was released on Thursday, but Ricketts said it provides “few new details and more vague platitudes and goals — and it’s not good.”
“Nebraskans should not be deceived by the report’s ‘America the Beautiful’ branding,” he said. “This rollout includes the endorsements of a wide array of environmental lobbying groups while mainstream agriculture stakeholders continue to be cut out of the process.”
Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the “Biden administration has again talked a big game but has provided very few real details as to how they plan to implement the 30x30 concept.”
McHargue said Thursday’s report released by the administration “claims they want to focus on voluntary conservation efforts and will respect private property rights, and that’s a good thing.”
“At the same time, NEFB will be watching this effort very carefully to ensure that those principals are upheld,” he said. “Any effort to upend private land ownership or expand perpetual easements will be swiftly opposed by our organization.”
According to the National Farmers Union, farmers and ranchers steward about 44% of the United States’ landmass. Because of that, NFU President Rod Larew said he was pleased that the administration’s report takes the sector’s important role into account and his organization looks forward to working with them to develop the principles into a fully fleshed-out plan.
“Farmers Union members care deeply about protecting the natural resources that support their livelihoods,” Larew said. “When the administration first announced its plans to conserve 30% of the nation’s land, however, we had a lot of questions about what that might mean for agriculture. After sharing those concerns with the administration, we are heartened that our feedback was taken seriously and incorporated into the final principles.”
Larew said the Biden plan understands the valuable work family farmers already are doing to improve soil, water and air quality and commits to advancing that work in the future.
According to the NRDC, the eight principles to guide the 30x30 plan are:
— Pursue a collaborative and inclusive approach to conservation.
— Conserve America’s lands and waters for the benefit of all people.
— Support locally led and locally designed conservation efforts.
— Honor tribal sovereignty and support the priorities of tribal nations.
— Pursue conservation and restoration approaches that create jobs and support healthy communities.
— Honor private property rights and support the voluntary stewardship efforts of private landowners and fishers.
— Use science as a guide.
— Build on existing tools and strategies with an emphasis on flexibility and adaptive approaches.
Ricketts said that while the report states 30x30 will include voluntary private measures, at least in part, “this reassurance is not enough.”
“If the Biden administration really believed that voluntary measures worked, they would leave conservation efforts to the states and private landowners instead of pursuing a national strategy that imposes goals written by federal bureaucrats,” he said.
According to the USDA, under the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (also known as the 2018 Farm Act), the Congressional Budget Office estimates mandatory conservation spending of $29.5 billion over five years. Much of that is in the form of incentives for farmers to enact conservation measures on their land.
According to the Nebraska Wildlife Federation, more than 95% of Nebraska’s land base is privately owned farms and ranches, with 19 million acres in principal crops and more than 22 million acres in pasture and rangeland. Less than 2% of Nebraska’s land base is publicly owned parks, recreation areas, national grasslands and forests, wildlife management areas and wildlife refuges.
NWF said Farm Bill conservation programs provide more than $150 million a year to help state landowners protect wetlands and prairies, change farming practices, better manage grasslands, reduce their pesticide use and plant buffer strips along streams.
The organization said that is the largest single source of money available for fish and wildlife habitat and conservation in Nebraska.
NWF said the Conservation Reserve Program, Wetlands Reserve Program and Grassland Reserve Program have provided more than 1 million acres of wildlife habitat in Nebraska, which is more than all of the land in federal, state and local parks, wildlife areas, grasslands, forests and refuges put together.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, said about the 30x30 plan that “despite the lofty principles in this report, we are still nowhere closer to understanding how the administration would accomplish them.”
“While the administration has made efforts recently to take into account feedback from landowners, farmers and ranchers, this should have been done prior to announcing the proposal in January,” Fischer said.
She said Nebraskans are “worried about this proposal and information as to how these principles will be implemented must be provided. I will work to ensure Nebraskans have a seat at the table throughout this process, and that their personal property rights are protected.”