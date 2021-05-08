Biden’s 30x30 plan draws skepticism from farm group, state political leaders

Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, said the “Biden administration has again talked a big game but has provided very few real details as to how they plan to implement the 30x30 concept.”

McHargue said Thursday’s report released by the administration “claims they want to focus on voluntary conservation efforts and will respect private property rights, and that’s a good thing.”

“At the same time, NEFB will be watching this effort very carefully to ensure that those principals are upheld,” he said. “Any effort to upend private land ownership or expand perpetual easements will be swiftly opposed by our organization.”

According to the National Farmers Union, farmers and ranchers steward about 44% of the United States’ landmass. Because of that, NFU President Rod Larew said he was pleased that the administration’s report takes the sector’s important role into account and his organization looks forward to working with them to develop the principles into a fully fleshed-out plan.