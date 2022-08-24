Big Brothers, Big Sisters moves into new Anna Street location

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Nebraska has moved to a new location in Grand Island.

The agency has been at 715 W. Anna St. since May, after losing their site at the former U.S. Bank building on Third Street.

“The U.S. Bank building was purchased by new owners and through the course of that process we ended up needing a new location,” said Executive Director Brenna Poindexter. “We were lucky to find the one we’re in. It’s going to be a great new space for us.”

It’s bigger, with multiple offices, and windows that look out onto the street.

“We’ll be using the space for staff, for groups that meet and training opportunities, for our board to meet, and as space for our matches to get together,” said Poindexter. “We have what’s currently dubbed ‘the playroom,’ and a cozy room that’s a place for multiple people to sit together and have conversations. We also have space to do interviews.”

As BBBS operations continue, improvements are still being made to the new space.

“We’re currently in the process of making it home,” said Poindexter. “It’s in a state of getting everything where it needs to be.”

Already, BBBS has hosted a Sunday ice cream party to celebrate the start of the new school year. For the new space, BBBS has received generous community support.

They’ve received a $5,000 gift from JBS and $10,000 from the Wolbach Foundation, a mural was done by Josh Arias of Kearney’s Impact Art, and Love Signs donated signage for the facade.

“We’ve just been inundated with generosity as we create a new space for our young people and their families and our staff and the community as a whole,” said Poindexter.

The new location will benefit BBBS and its mission.

The agency has many youths who still need to be matched with a mentor.

“Part of finding mentors for all the young people who are waiting is just constantly reminding folks in the community that we’re here and that there are young people,” said Poindexter.

There are 20 boys in the community-based program who need male or couple mentors.

“Some of them have been waiting a little too long, and they definitely need a mentor,” she said. “It takes all kinds. Some of them are interested in art, some are interested in fishing.”

She added, “It’s definitely a variety of little brothers who need a variety of big brothers for sure.”

For this year, BBBS has 45 brothers and sisters matched.

“We’re looking forward to the fall, because we start matching in our school base program and we’re also launching a new cohort,” said Poindexter.

A new cohort for the “Voice” program will allow for more matches.

For sixth through 11th graders who are students of color, the program matches high school students with middle school students.

They’re helped by adult mentors, called “bigger bigs.”

“It’s a group and peer mentoring setting, so they come in and offer curriculum and help support young people working through identity challenges and history and different components,” said Poindexter. “They all have shared experiences, so it’s really a safe space for adults and youths of color to connect.”

Big Brothers, Big Sisters is a beneficial program for community, said Poindexter.

“Relationships are imperative,” she said. “Being able to support your student, or your son or daughter, or your child, with a ‘big’ who has been thoroughly assessed and trained, is super-powerful.”

An open house is being planned for this fall at the new location.

For more information about Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Nebraska in Grand Island, visit www.bbbscentralne.org.