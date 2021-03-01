Big Brothers Big Sisters program helps all involved in providing guidance to young people

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted life in a lot of ways. That is especially true for people involved in community support programs such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska. Those needs still must be met despite the difficulties brought about by the pandemic.
But it has paused the BBBS relationship between Dylan Christenson, 23, of Marquette and his “little” Tristan, who is 13 years old.
Christenson has been involved with BBBS for three years. He has been a Big Brother to Tristan during that time.
“We do a little bit of everything,” Christenson said. “We go out to eat. We hang out. We will go to the mall.”
They built a gaming computer together.
Christenson was interested in helping kids through the BBBS program.
He believes having an older adult in a young person’s life provides guidance that can make a difference in a child’s life.
According to the BBBS of Central Nebraska:
— 96% of Littles report increased self-esteem;
— 98% of Littles intend to graduate high school;
— 76% of Littles in Grand Island are living in poverty.
When growing up, he was friends with Josh Salmon, who lives in Palmer and works at the Grand Island Independent.
Salmon, who has been involved with the BBBS program, friended Christenson through the program. He brought Christenson along with him and his “little” to a sporting event they were attending.
The event he attended with Salmon and his “little” made a lasting impression on him.
Christenson said he considers Salmon like an uncle, but in a lot of ways like a “big brother.”
He said it was the connection and friendship that he saw between Salmon and his “little” that inspired him, when he was older, to get involved with BBBS.
“I remembered that experience as a kid and had never really forgotten about it,” Christenson said. “When I decided that I was at a point in my life where I was interested in helping out somebody else, they (BBBS of Central Nebraska) were the first people who popped up in my mind.”
For more than 50 years Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life.
They are a nonprofit organization in Grand Island at 424 W. Third St. They serve youths in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
Christenson said patience and improving his communication skills were two virtues he has learned from being part of the BBBS program and working with Tristan.
He said it was like starting at scratch with Tristan. They both didn’t know each other so being able to communicate with him and being patient in meeting the needs of his young “little” was part of the learning experience.
“I wasn’t the best communicator,” he said. “I’ve always kind of kept to myself, but that wasn’t an option anymore. It kind of put me in an uncomfortable situation but it caused me to grow.”
The vision of the BBBS of Central Nebraska is for “All youth to achieve their full potential.”
And that can include the older person involved in the experience, such as it has been for Christenson.
The mission of the BBS of Central Nebraska is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
The BBBS program is also about accountability by partnering with parents/guardians, volunteers and others in the community, they are accountable for each child in their program achieving:
— Higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships.
— Avoidance of risky behaviors.
— Educational success.
Christenson and his wife have an 18-month-old son, Jaxon, with another one on the way.
He said being involved with the BBBS program has helped him become a better parent.
“I’m seeing, before experiencing it with my own children, what kids go through when they go from elementary to middle school and the common issues I really never thought about,” Christenson said. “Now that I’m helping my friend go through them, it will help me to know better what to expect as a parent.”
While becoming a Big Brother was a little overwhelming when he first started doing it as a 20-year-old, Christenson said the relationship between him and his “little” has grown stronger as they are in communication with each other on a daily basis, whether it is phone calls or text messages.
Even as Christenson and his wife grow their family, he said BBBS is something he wants to continue to support.
“When my wife gave birth to our son, he (Tristan) was one of the people I called to have him and his mom come visit us,” he said. “It is not a friendship that I see myself giving up.”
For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska visit their webpage at bbbscentralne.org or call their Grand Island office at 308-384-3456.