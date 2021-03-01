Big Brothers Big Sisters program helps all involved in providing guidance to young people

— Educational success.

Christenson and his wife have an 18-month-old son, Jaxon, with another one on the way.

He said being involved with the BBBS program has helped him become a better parent.

“I’m seeing, before experiencing it with my own children, what kids go through when they go from elementary to middle school and the common issues I really never thought about,” Christenson said. “Now that I’m helping my friend go through them, it will help me to know better what to expect as a parent.”

While becoming a Big Brother was a little overwhelming when he first started doing it as a 20-year-old, Christenson said the relationship between him and his “little” has grown stronger as they are in communication with each other on a daily basis, whether it is phone calls or text messages.

Even as Christenson and his wife grow their family, he said BBBS is something he wants to continue to support.

“When my wife gave birth to our son, he (Tristan) was one of the people I called to have him and his mom come visit us,” he said. “It is not a friendship that I see myself giving up.”

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska visit their webpage at bbbscentralne.org or call their Grand Island office at 308-384-3456.

