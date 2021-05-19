Big cats have returned: Ravenna woman releases new book about re-emergence of mountain lions

“The white settlers brought a hatred for the big predators that was deeply ingrained in their minds. These Europeans had killed off most of the predators in their lands years before sailing to America. Thus, when the new settlers arrived in America, they were not used to the lions, bears and wolves that roamed their new home. Often what people fear they also hate, and so wish to destroy it.”

Early in colonial times, bounties were established to eliminate the predators.

“It worked all too well, and by the 1850s cougars were becoming scarce east of the Mississippi River,” Vierk writes. “The deer were also being hunted almost to extermination for the European markets that were hungry for deer skins. Since the cougars’ favorite meal was deer, they struggled to survive.”

By 1900, cougars were believed to be gone from all the states east of the Mississippi except for a small population in south Florida.

“The same held true for the prairie states. Now cougars could only be found in the western states where they could hide out better from the relentless persecution by the white man with his traps, guns and dogs,” Vierk writes.