Grand Island Senior High students Hannah Madison and Simon Javorsky are preparing for their musical theater debuts in “Big Fish," which opens Friday and runs through Sunday in the school's main auditorium.

This will be the seniors' first time starring in a major theater production. Javorsky will play Edward Bloom, the father of Will Bloom, who is played by Ethan Andrade, and the husband of Sandra Bloom, who is played by Madison.

“This is my first time playing a big role,” Javorsky said. "Theater has been a part of my life since I was younger, but I hit high school and got busier."

“Big Fish,” based on the book by Daniel Wallace, centers around a son named Will who is trying to learn more about his father, Edward, before he dies from cancer. What he finds is a life full of adventure.

“His stories are typically filled with adventure, fantasy and wondrous things,” Javorsky said. "Even if they aren’t necessarily true, they are true to him and he tells them to teach his son lessons."

Javorsky said that, although he feels pressure to do well, he has an amazing group of adults and directors who guide him during rehearsals.

“Even during our rehearsal the other day, all we could do was laugh the entire time because we're having a blast," he said. "It doesn't feel like work, it feels like fun, which I think is more important than anything else."

In the musical, Will comes to a point in his life where he no longer believes the stories his father tells him and starts to question the man who raised him. Edward becomes extremely ill, and Will is forced to face his father and their problems.

“Edward represents this fun, fantastical, easy kind of mantra while Will represents this stick to the facts, stick to the rules, black-and-white person," Javorsky said. "The show tries to build a bond between Edward and Will before Edward passes."

Madison explained that her role as a mother and wife in the play connects Will and Edward.

“Sandra’s actions in the musical are for the benefit of Will and Edward; she’s very caring and wants them to have a good relationship with one another,” she said.

See the show "Big Fish - School Edition" When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Where: Grand Island Senior High main auditorium. Tickets: $10 to $15; available online; gips.org/gishtheatre.

Madison said she was involved in plays in the past but has no prior experience dancing and singing.

“About 90 to 95% of our cast are involved in show choir. I’m really excited to be a cast member that is not involved in show choir because a lot of people who don’t do theater are choosing to participate in musicals,” she said. “It’s really exciting.”

Director Gary Alexander said students are working hard to put on a good show. Cast members started rehearsing two weeks after coming back from winter break. They’ve started to run through acts one and two.

“We’ve almost gone through the entire play; we're trying to put stuff together with the time that we have left," he said. "We are currently working on memorization and lots and lots of practice."

They hired choreographers to help students learn their dances, but set pieces and costumes were designed by the students and directors themselves.

“I just hope people give ‘Big Fish’ an opportunity because it’s not the traditional Disney thing,” Alexander said. "We’ve got a lot of highly motivated students, and the work that they’ve been doing so far is amazing."

Javorsky agreed and said he wants to uphold the quality GISH has with their theater productions.

“I think my biggest goal is to not let the standard that was set last year with ‘Mary Poppins’ stop us from doing better this year,” he said. “I want us to have a rockin' time on stage.”

Alexander said he hopes people come to the show to witness a heartwarming story between a dying father and a son trying to understand him better.