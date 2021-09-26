Big Idea business pitch back for 10th year

KEARNEY — Big Idea Kearney is back.

The annual business pitch competition returns for its 10th year, giving participants a chance to win up to $1,000 in seed money.

Organized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development, the contest is open to anyone with a great business or product idea. Contestants will compete in one of two divisions — UNK students or community members.

Entries don’t need to be fully developed business models, but they should include:

a description of the product or service.

what problem it solves.

the target audience.

how it would be made available to customers.

To enter Big Idea Kearney, upload a two-minute video of your pitch to YouTube, then submit the link at unk.edu/bigidea. Entries must be received no later than Oct. 11. There is no cost to participate. Contestants under the age of 19 must have parental/guardian consent.