Big Red Beef Show at Fonner Park this weekend

Nearly 300 participants from across Nebraska and surrounding states will be at Fonner Park this weekend for the annual Big Red Beef Show.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Block and Bridal Club puts on the Big Red Beef Show.

According to Kelsey Loseke, a junior at UNL, the Big Red Beef Show is a fundraiser for the Block and Bridal Club.

“It is one of our annual fundraisers where anyone, 21 years of age or under, from any state, can come and show their cattle,” said Loseke, who is chairwoman of this year’s show.

Loseke said the club is associated with UNL’s Animal Science Club.

Block and Bridal Clubs were organized in 1919 to promote a higher scholastic standard among students of animal husbandry; promote animal husbandry, especially all phases of student animal husbandry work, in colleges and universities; and to bring about a closer relationship among the men and women pursuing some phase of animal husbandry as a profession.

The Big Red Beef Show is just one of many fundraisers the club has each year. At the end of the year, Block and Bridle awards money to students who have shown outstanding leadership, involvement and initiative and have been active within the club throughout the year.