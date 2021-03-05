Big Red Beef Show at Fonner Park this weekend

Nearly 300 participants from across Nebraska and surrounding states will be at Fonner Park this weekend for the annual Big Red Beef Show.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Block and Bridal Club puts on the Big Red Beef Show.
According to Kelsey Loseke, a junior at UNL, the Big Red Beef Show is a fundraiser for the Block and Bridal Club.
“It is one of our annual fundraisers where anyone, 21 years of age or under, from any state, can come and show their cattle,” said Loseke, who is chairwoman of this year’s show.
Loseke said the club is associated with UNL’s Animal Science Club.
Block and Bridal Clubs were organized in 1919 to promote a higher scholastic standard among students of animal husbandry; promote animal husbandry, especially all phases of student animal husbandry work, in colleges and universities; and to bring about a closer relationship among the men and women pursuing some phase of animal husbandry as a profession.
The Big Red Beef Show is just one of many fundraisers the club has each year. At the end of the year, Block and Bridle awards money to students who have shown outstanding leadership, involvement and initiative and have been active within the club throughout the year.
“This club is for anyone interested in the livestock industry who is a student at UNL,” Loseke said. “Normally, we focus on career development and networking within our club. We also do a lot of events on campus.”
Block and Bridal Clubs can be found nationwide. she said. Next year, the UNL club will host the organization’s national convention at the UNL campus.
The UNL club has been holding its Big Red Beef Show in Grand Island for a number of years after moving the event from Lancaster County to take advantage of the livestock barns at Fonner Park.
Brock and Bridle Club members also are involved at the Nebraska State Fair; they help with the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Beef Pit.
The two-day event begins today with check-in from 2 to 6 p.m. The showmanship competition will get underway at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, action will begin in Ring A at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena at 8 a.m., and in Ring B at 8:30 a.m.
The public is welcome to the event, but masks and social distancing are required.
Loseke said nearly 300 participants are expected to compete. Along with the showmanship competition, breeding and market beef competitions will be held during the two-day event.