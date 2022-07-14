Big top sets up next to city’s aquatic center for two shows Wednesday

CENTRAL CITY — Thanks to the Central City Area Chamber of Commerce, kids and their families got to experience life under the big top Wednesday.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Great Combine Circus paid a visit to Central City for the first time in about 15 years.

A big tent, made of flame-retardant vinyl, sprouted on the southwest side of Central City Wednesday morning. The midway opened at 4 p.m., followed by performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The tent, which holds about 500 people, was set up next to Central City’s aquatic center in Clarke Park. The circus visit was sponsored by the Central City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Because it’s been so long since the circus came to town, the chamber thought it was time to introduce the big top to a new generation, said Nancy McGinnis, the chamber’s executive director.

The chamber got a call from a representative of Culpepper & Merriweather earlier this year. She and the board members “just felt it was very important to

be able to bring this type of family entertainment to town,” she said. The chamber took the idea to the community’s City Council, which agreed.

For most young people, the environment was surely unique. The bleachers are made of wood, and the performing surface was the park’s green grass.

“We’re an old-fashioned tent circus, just like they were when they were in wagons. We’re just on trucks now,” said general manager Trey Key, who’s been with the circus for 15 years.

Culpepper & Merriweather, based in Hugo, Okla., specializes in smaller communities.

The circus serves “geographically disadvantaged” areas, Key said. “We go to towns that don’t get a whole lot. And it’s recapturing the old-fashioned American circus.”

Twenty-eight people bring the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to town. They travel in six show-owned vehicles and about 15 units altogether.

Working 32 weeks a year, the troupe visits more than 200 towns in 17 states.

Before Wednesday’s performances, kids could ride on miniature horses, bounce on inflatables and get their faces painted.

They could also enjoy a nice array of concessions, including snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy. Kids could also urge their parents and grandparents to buy them the illuminated sabers and spinning wheel devices that are essential to any circus experience.

Besides horses, the animals in the circus include two tigers, a lion and birds.

During the show, Key showcases the tigers and the lion.

The best part of his job, he said, is working with the cats. “What do you expect me to say — payroll tax reports?” he said, joking.

In the performance, he talked about the 18-month-old lion, named Wendell. Right now, he weighs 250 pounds. By the end of next year, he’ll weigh 450.

According to the Culpepper & Merriweather website, by the way, “All of our animals are trained using positive reinforcement.”

“We are proud to share our lives with animals both in and out of the circus ring,” the website says. “All of our animals are captive-bred and the majority are rescues. We are licensed and inspected by USDA and our animals are seen by a veterinarian every 30 days. We are lucky enough to have a team of world-class vets all over the country.”

In every circus, the people handle multiple jobs.

The people handling the midway attractions, for example, were also circus performers.

Brandon Ayala was one of the people assisting with the miniature horse rides.

During the show, he presents the Rola Bola, in which he balances on a bunch of different cylinders. Ayala, 21, started in the circus business when he was 3.

Tending an inflatable slide was Romario Perez. The 24-year-old has a big role in the circus.

“I am the daredevil. I do the Giant Wheel of Destiny and I walk on a low wire,” he said.

Perez, who grew up in Oklahoma, is a fourth-generation circus performer.

Simone Key, one of the announcers, is also an aerial performer. Her other roles include marketing and social media.

Simone Key grew up in Gibsonton, Fla, but she’s been on the road every year of her life, she said. For the last 11 years, she’s been married to Trey Key.

McGinnis welcomed the crowd to the show. Wearing a multi-colored clown wig, she read off a long list of Central City businesses that helped bring the circus to town.

FYI: Although the Culpepper & Merriweather circus has left Central City, the troupes will appear in nearby communities over the next few days. The circus comes to Schuyler today, Fullerton on Friday, Geneva on Saturday and York on Sunday. Before the end of next week, the circus will visit Arlington, Pender, Tekamah and Dakota City before saying farewell to Nebraska.