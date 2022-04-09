Bill passage means $20M for Fonner Park

The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation expressed gratitude for Friday’s approval by the Nebraska State Legislature of LR1014.

The bill was approved on a 40-4 vote.

“We are grateful for today’s vote and the support and passion of our legislative leaders, local office holders, and community stakeholders who helped us reach this point,” Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the 1868 Foundation, said in a news release. “These funds will help significantly improve the Fonner Park campus for all users.”

The bill now goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ desk for consideration.

LR1014 was the appropriations bill for monies available to Nebraska provided under the federal American Rescue Plan Act. More than $1 billion in total funding was allotted in LR1014. The bill includes $20 million in ARPA funding for infrastructure projects at Fonner Park, home of the Nebraska State Fair.

Fonner Park Chief Executive Officer Chris Kotulak said in a statement, “There are quite a few big ideas that have surfaced for the Fonner Park campus that will take much bigger funding. But without the surface infrastructure aid it would have been hard to imagine anything getting off the ground. I am grateful that Gov. Ricketts has embraced the importance of this endeavor that was spearheaded and guided by the 1868 Foundation.”

The 1868 Foundation has served as sponsor acting on behalf of entities that utilize and support the Fonner Park campus. Groups represented in this effort included Fonner Park, Nebraska State Fair, Heartland Events Center, Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, Grand Island and Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hall County Agricultural Society, Grow Grand Island, Hall County and the city of Grand Island.

The passage of the bill “completes a cohesive community fast track effort getting from conception and vision for Fonner Park, the solicitation of public input” and a legislative decision in just over six month,” according to the news release.

“Renowned global design firm Populous Inc. engaged and led the many stakeholders over a highly condensed six-month work period of identifying significant critical infrastructure improvements requiring attention before new facilities could be considered for the grounds,” the release reads. The original plan for the grounds was released in a master plan document in January.

“These funds will make a greater future possible for Fonner Park and all its users and guests,” said Bill Ogg, executive director of the State Fair, in the release. “Growth and expansion of the facilities could not happen without infrastructure improvements and repairs. Today’s vote facilitates significant progress for an exciting future.”

To give a gift to support the 1868 Foundation, visit 1868foundation.org. The mission of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is to raise funds and resources for the overall improvement of the Nebraska State Fair. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.