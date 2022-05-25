Bill Perkins’ career took a drastic turn as he worked his way up the nursing ladder

Bill Perkins is a nurse because he’s an extrovert.

“My nursing career began in ‘02…I can hardly believe it,” said Perkins, sounding slightly amazed at time’s quick passage.

Perhaps he shouldn’t be surprised. He lives by the aphorism, “If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.”

Perkins loves nursing and health care.

He had an excellent job at Eaton Corporation, where he worked primarily with his hands, but he wanted something more.

“Henry Ford used to tell people he could hire workers with hand and not head,” Perkins said.

“In health care, you can’t hire just hands. You have to hire the brain and the heart along with it. I’m more of an extrovert, so working with people and being able to help them was much more rewarding.

“You have to have a good attitude and a positive outlook on life to be able to help other people get through sometimes the most traumatic event of their life,” he said.

So Perkins began climbing the nursing ladder, first working as a certified nursing assistant in 2002, next becoming an licensed practical nurse in 2003, and then starting his career as an registered nurse in 2006 at Kearney’s CHI Health Good Samaritan. He worked in several areas before joining Good Samaritan’s imaging department.

In 2014, he joined Kearney Regional Medical Center to establish that new hospital’s interventional radiology or imaging lab, an assignment that included ordering supplies and equipment

Perkins worked first with the project manager to get walls and electrical outlets in the right place for equipment. He next worked with service technicians to get equipment installed and minimally operational. Finally, he worked with medical physicists to ensure all equipment was precisely calibrated before it is used for patient care.

As manager, he hired staff who are trained to use equipment for X-rays, MRIs, CTs, mammographies, ultrasounds and nuclear medicine.

Because of all that experience, Perkins was asked 2½ years ago to perform the very same assignment for Grand Island Regional Medical Center. “I was around the twelfth person hired,” he noted.

As imaging department manager, Perkins said, “I like to hire people with good attitudes and a good personality. We can teach you the skills and knowledge you need to care for the patient. We can never change a bad attitude or bad outlook on life.”

After a person is hired, Perkins retains that philosophy. “Once they’re here, I say ‘One team, one dream’ a lot. Health care is tough.”

It was never tougher than during the coronavirus pandemic with critically ill patients constantly coming to the hospital, especially in the early months before the advent of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. “It was scary.

“I use a lot of quotes,” Perkins acknowledged. “I was telling everybody I was working with, especially at this new hospital, ‘This is temporary. Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Now, he has tremendous respect for all health care personnel who have stuck it out. “My hat’s off to them.”

Since early in his career, Perkins has used the advice of a retired nurse to maintain his own morale. He has suggested that people in his own health department or anyone in health care do the same.

“Anything a patient has given you over the years, like a thank you note or just a kind word, put it in a file. When times are tough, it’s fun to go through that stuff.”