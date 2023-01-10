Bill would legalize betting on Nebraska football home games at casinos, including Grand Island's

LINCOLN — Nebraskans could bet on Husker home football games and other in-state matches played by Nebraska college and university teams under a bill introduced in the Legislature on Monday.

Legislative Bill 168 would lift the prohibition in Nebraska’s current sports betting law, while directing tax revenues from those bets into the state’s college scholarship fund.

State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln proposed the measure, one of 60 bills introduced during the day. He said he doesn’t think the current law represents good policy, because it makes a distinction based solely on where collegiate teams compete.

“This isn’t about expanding gambling,” he said. “It’s about providing consistency in our statutes.”

Nebraska law currently allows sports betting at horse racetrack casinos, but only when bets are placed in person and when the bets do not involve Nebraska collegiate teams or athletes competing within the state.

The exemption was included in 2021 to help the bill win support as state lawmakers worked to implement a trio of voter-approved casino gambling measures. The measures allowed casino gambling at licensed horse racetracks and earmarked most of the tax revenue for property tax relief.

Bostar’s proposal would divert some of that revenue to the Nebraska Opportunity Grant program, which provides need-based aid to students attending post-secondary colleges and universities in the state. Money for the program now comes from state lottery proceeds.

Although the voter-approved measures opened the door for sports betting, no legal bets have been placed in Nebraska yet, while rules and regulations for the activity are pending. Two casinos have opened their doors so far in Nebraska. They Grand Island Casino at Fonner Park and WarHorse Casino in Lincoln.

Among other bills introduced Monday:

School choice: Two measures would provide financial help to private school students. LB 165, introduced by Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, would expand the state’s college savings plan to cover tuition and other costs related to K-12 private and parochial school education. People get state income tax benefits for putting money into the savings plan accounts.

LB 177, introduced by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, would require the state to set up a fund covering 55% of the cost to educate K-12 students in Nebraska. Parents would then have to apply for their child’s share of the fund, which would be based on the average cost per student. The money could be used to pay for either public or private school education.

Veterans teaching: LB 188 would allow the state education commissioner to issue temporary teaching certificates to certain veterans. The veteran must have at least four years of military service, have at least 60 college credits with a 2.5 GPA, and have passed specific exams designated by the State Board of Education. The bill was introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair.

LGBTQ issues: LB 169 would expand Nebraska’s employment nondiscrimination laws to include protections on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, while LB 179 would bar medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on individuals under 19, referring to the practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and would prohibit the use of any state money to support conversion therapy. Omaha Sens. Megan Hunt and John Frederickson introduced the legislation and are the only two members of the body that openly identify as LGBTQ+.

Canadian drugs: LB 200 would allow Nebraska to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada, following a federal law passed in 2020 that allowed the practice. The bill’s introducer, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, said six states have implemented similar laws since the federal law passed.

Prison construction: LB 163 would prohibit the state or local governments from building new prisons or expanding existing ones until overall admissions and lengths of stay decline over a 20-year period. The bill, introduced by Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, also would set standards for handling prison mail and contracts for inmate phone service.

Money for all: All Nebraskans who file income taxes for 2022 and all of their dependents would share in some of the state’s built-up tax revenues under LB 185, introduced by Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha. The proposal would require the state to split $500 million among those tax filers and dependents. Nebraska is projected to have $2.3 billion in its cash reserve fund by June 30, 2025.

Gun laws: LB 194 would prohibit state and local law enforcement officials from participating or aiding the federal government in enforcing federal gun laws. Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings introduced the measure, which he called the Second Amendment Preservation Act.