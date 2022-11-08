Billboard cites advantages of being police officer

The location of a new billboard seeking Grand Island police officers wasn’t chosen at random.

The billboard, which has been up for about a month, is near the intersection of Highway 281 and Capital Avenue.

Grand Island police administrators hope officers from other departments will see the sign when they visit the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center.

The billboard’s main purpose is to advertise the need for officers and show the benefits of the job. But the secondary idea is to attract lateral applicants — people from other departments.

Current law enforcement officers from around the state come to the Law Enforcement Training Center to receive training and assist with training.

The billboard also might plant a seed with new officers who might think of Grand Island down the road.

“Wanted! — certified and entry level officers,” the billboard says.

In any case, many drivers pass by the sign every day.

GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott says “if we can get one or two people hired from a billboard — the more we can get hired, the better we are.”

The billboard points out that starting pay at GIPD ranges from $64,000 to $89,000.

Elliott noted that “the union got a really nice pay increase” earlier this year, referring to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No 24.

The billboard also talks about shift differential and extra benefits.

GIPD offers a night shift differential, Elliott said.

Officers who work in specialized positions also receive an additional stipend. An example is a field training officer who trains new recruits.

In addition to good health insurance, other benefits include a clothing allowance. Officers receive a new vest every five years.

In an effort to develop future police officers, GIPD works with students at Central Community College and Grand Island Senior High’s Academy of Education, Law and Public Safety.