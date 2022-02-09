Bird Stop: Crane Trust at Alda prepares for upcoming migration season

ALDA — On Saturday about three dozen volunteers gathered at the Crane Trust Visitor and Nature Center, off I-80 on the Alda Road, for training for the upcoming sandhill crane migration season.
On March 1, at the same location, visitors for throughout the world will gather for what wildlife officials call one of the great gatherings of wildlife on the planet as more than 600,000 sandhill crane, along with the endangered whooping cranes and other migratory bird species stop along the Platte River during their annual migration to their breeding grounds in the north.
After several disruptive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wendy Bailey, Crane Trust director of finance and human resources, is hoping for more of a “normal” year when it comes to the thousands of visitors who come to central Nebraska to witness the bird migration.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to be open this year,” Bailey said.
During the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, the crane visiting tours were halted for public safety. People flocked back last year for the crane tours, but not in the large numbers the Crane Trust has seen in previous years due to the ongoing pandemic.
This year, the pandemic is still around, but the latest variant is slowly diminishing and many more people are vaccinated against the virus.
Bailey said they are working hard to make people comfortable regarding COVID-19 precautions, but masks are not mandatory, but recommended. During the morning and evening tours, nearly 30 people enter a blind along the Platte River to view the crane. Along with the blind tours, they also offer evening bridge tours for crane viewing as the birds land to nest along the river after a day of feeding.
Sandhill crane stop along the Platte River in late winter and early spring to feed and rest for their long voyage to nesting grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia. After giving birth in the summer, the birds return to their winter grounds in Texas and New Mexico.
When the Crane Trust is not hosting visitors from around the world who come to central Nebraska to witness the migration, they are working to keep the river in its natural state of a flat, braided and shallow river that give the birds natural protection against predators during the night while they rest.
“We are not quite back to normal, but it’s pretty close,” Bailey said about the impact of the pandemic on visitors to the Crane Trust this migration season.
One indicator of the number of visitors the Crane Trust expects is the bookings of blind space for the morning and evening viewing and the bridge tours at the visitor and nature center, which Bailey said are up this year.
While the tours were called off in 2020 and were limited last year, that didn’t prevent the Crane Trust from bringing the migration spectacle to interested crane viewers around the world.
Bailey said they set up a remote viewing platform that allowed people to watch the migration in the comfort of their home throughout the world. The morning and evening viewing also comes with narration. The remote viewing opportunity comes with a small fee. Money raised during the migration season goes to keep the Crane Trust work on habitat restoration going full steam throughout the year.
“We’re back on track for people coming out here,” Bailey said. “It has been a real positive and we’re really thrilled that we can offer this experience to people far and wide.”
The birds nest along a 70-mile stretch of the Platte River from a little east of Grand Island to a little west of Kearney. The Crane Trust maintains a seven-mile stretch of the Platte River for year-round wildlife habitat.
The migratory viewing season runs through March. There are both early morning tours before sunrise and evening tours that start at sunset.
Bailey said they were averaging more than 3,000 visitors a day prior to the pandemic outbreak.
“We are actually seeing those same numbers again this year,” she said.
The Crane Trust Visitor and Nature Center is also open through the day to providing visitors information about the migration. Volunteers are depended on by the Crane Trust to help them with the tours during the migration season. Volunteers also provide vital labor during the off-season too to help the Crane Trust perform its mission of habitat preservation.
David Baasch, threatened and endangered species specialist for the Crane Trust, said cranes already are starting to arrive this year due to dry conditions in their winter grounds in the South.
“The birds are moving and we’re starting to see the numbers increase,” Baasch said.
Last weekend, he estimated that about 6,000 birds came into the area from their winter grounds.
“I expect those numbers to continue and we could peak a little earlier than normal this year,” Baasch said.
Last year, nearly 700,000 sandhill crane passed through the area. But, there are other migratory birds, such as snow geese, that use the Platte River and surrounding area to feed and rest during their long migration.
One of the reason migratory cranes stop along the Platte River is the availability of food. Corn is about 90% of a crane’s diet.
Wildlife officials estimate that during the crane’s stay in Nebraska, they consume nearly 1,600 tons of corn.
Baasch and other wildlife specialists use airplanes to make aerial counts of cranes along the Platte River during migratory season. While he said the counts are fairly accurate, birds are missed by the aerial count. Baasch said estimates that maybe as many as 850,000 birds journey through the area during migration season. Some stay a couple of days, while others stay for a couple of weeks, while others may bypass the Platte River for other protected refuges.
Wildlife specialists estimate there are around 1.3 million sandhill crane in North America.
“And about 80% of them will stop there during migration season,” Baasch said.
Baasch’s job is help the understand the endangered Whooping Crane, while viewers may also be lucky to see during the migration as they travel with the sandhill cranes to their northern nesting areas.
Last fall, Baasch said officials counted 118 Whooping Crane in the area as they returned from their northern breeding grounds to their wintering grounds in Texas.
“Last year, was by far, the highest record,” he said.
Baasch is estimating that peak crane migration will come around mid-March this year.
“I would expect it to be a little higher about a week earlier this year,” he said. “It is different every year.”
Another trend wildlife experts are seeing is that the cranes are congregating more toward the eastern part of their Platte River habitat. For the Crane Trust visitors, that means there will be more birds to view during the migration season.
For more information, visit cranetrust.org.