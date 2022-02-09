Bird Stop: Crane Trust at Alda prepares for upcoming migration season

Bailey said they are working hard to make people comfortable regarding COVID-19 precautions, but masks are not mandatory, but recommended. During the morning and evening tours, nearly 30 people enter a blind along the Platte River to view the crane. Along with the blind tours, they also offer evening bridge tours for crane viewing as the birds land to nest along the river after a day of feeding.

Sandhill crane stop along the Platte River in late winter and early spring to feed and rest for their long voyage to nesting grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia. After giving birth in the summer, the birds return to their winter grounds in Texas and New Mexico.

When the Crane Trust is not hosting visitors from around the world who come to central Nebraska to witness the migration, they are working to keep the river in its natural state of a flat, braided and shallow river that give the birds natural protection against predators during the night while they rest.

“We are not quite back to normal, but it’s pretty close,” Bailey said about the impact of the pandemic on visitors to the Crane Trust this migration season.