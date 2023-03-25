Many people regard a mouse as almost worthless.

At the Edgerton Explorit Center, though, a mouse is worth $1.60. The bird that eats them every day probably feels it's a good deal.

A hawk named Roy, who lives at the center, consumes three mice a day. The mice are shipped frozen to the science center in Aurora. That's just fine with Deb Miller, who takes care of Roy. This way, she doesn't have to raise mice.

Many Swainson's hawks, of which Roy is an example, like grasshoppers.

They also like to snack on small game birds, such as quail. "So every once in a while, he does get a treat," Miller said.

Those were just some of the interesting facts Miller delivered Saturday afternoon at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center.

Miller brought three raptors to the presentation, which was attended by about 60 people. She also showed an American kestrel named Ted and a small Eastern screech owl.

Miller will give the same talk at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26.

Every year, Swainson's Hawks do a lot of traveling. They head down to Argentina and then go north, making a round trip of 12,000 miles.

In Aurora, Roy's house measures 6 feet by 6 feet by 8 feet. Miller has to have a special permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to care for the birds.

Asked for a definition of raptor, one man in the audience suggested "thief." Another way of looking at the birds, Miller said, is that they control rodent populations.

Many raptors are injured while dining on roadkill, she said. They're so wrapped up in their meal that they don't notice oncoming traffic.

Roy was found in August of 2018 at Lake Minatare near Scottsbluff. He had a broken left wing and was very thin, possibly because of West Nile Virus.

Roy weighs about 2 pounds. The kestrel totals 138 grams. The owl is even smaller.

The hawk, who is almost 5, will live to be 20 or 25 years old. The kestrel is about 9 years old. The age of the owl is not known. The kestrel and owl will both live to be 12 to 16.

Ted, who is part of the falcon family, is a speedster. He can dive at 50 to 60 mph, Miller said. The birds can also hover before they dive.

Kestrels also have ultraviolet vision.

A kestrel's idea of a delicious meal consists of dragonflies and locusts. He might also enjoy a lizard. Instead of building a nest, kestrels live in the cavity of a tree.

American kestrels aren't as numerous as they used to be, Miller said.

It's just a myth that owls can turn their heads 360 degrees. It's more like 270 degrees, Miller said. Humans can turn their heads 180 degrees without moving their bodies.

Nocturnal birds such has owls have big eyes. How big? "If I look in his ear I see the back of his eye," she said.

She also demonstrated that an owl flaps its wings quietly, which comes in handy for night-time hunting. Among other things, Eastern screech owls have a taste for lightning bugs.