Bishop criticized for comment about election security

Jane Kleeb, the chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, wasn’t pleased with an email sent out by the bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese about counting ballots.
In an email blast sent to about 500 followers, the Very Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt wrote, “While Joe Biden is being congratulated as the 46th President of the United States, there are numerous reports of election irregularities and voter fraud. In various places, individuals have come forward to report violations of one kind or another. It is imperative that these reports be thoroughly investigated. Doing so is not an attack on Joe Biden or the Democratic party. It is a matter of safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process in this country, now and in the future. For more than 200 years we have placed our trust in our electoral system as a model of the democratic process for the world. Let us not be afraid of discovering the truth. It is a matter of freedom and justice for all.”
Including a link to the bishop’s email, Kleeb tweeted that “this is shameful coming from the Grand Island Diocese.”
Hanefeldt was surprised that anyone would be upset by the comment because “it’s about as neutral as it gets.”
A number of people have asked Hanefeldt what he thought about the election.
“And so I wanted to have as neutral a statement as possible, because there are a lot of people who think one side of it, and there’s a lot of people who think the other side of it,” he said.
Because “there are so many uncertainties out there,” it’s important to seek clarification for the sake of voting in future elections, he said.
Hanefeldt noted that he didn’t issue a news release about the election. The comments also were not included on the diocese’s website. He sent the note to his email subscribers.
Support Local Journalism
If there are some irregularities, they ought to be looked into, he said. “I’m not stirring the pot. People are asking me what I’m thinking.”
Kleeb is “entitled to her opinion,” Hanefeldt said.
A priest would be able to make the same comments from the pulpit, he said.
“I don’t think it’s taking any sides. I think what it’s simply doing is saying there’s a lot of concerns out there and they need to be looked into,” Hanefeldt said.
The voting process needs to be safeguarded, he said.
“I don’t know what the big problem was — maybe that I said anything. I don’t know,” he said.
Hanefeldt, 62, has been the head of the Grand Island diocese since 2015.
Based in Grand Island, the diocese covers more than 42,000 square miles in central and western Nebraska.
On Thursday, Hanefeldt was in the ninth day of a 14-day isolation period brought about by COVID-19.
He has suffered from stuffiness and a light fever.
“But at least it’s my own four walls and not a hospital’s four walls,” Hanefeldt said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.