Bishop criticized for comment about election security

In an email blast sent to about 500 followers, the Very Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt wrote, “While Joe Biden is being congratulated as the 46th President of the United States, there are numerous reports of election irregularities and voter fraud. In various places, individuals have come forward to report violations of one kind or another. It is imperative that these reports be thoroughly investigated. Doing so is not an attack on Joe Biden or the Democratic party. It is a matter of safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process in this country, now and in the future. For more than 200 years we have placed our trust in our electoral system as a model of the democratic process for the world. Let us not be afraid of discovering the truth. It is a matter of freedom and justice for all.”