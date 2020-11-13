 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bishop criticized for comment about election security
0 comments
top story

Bishop criticized for comment about election security

{{featured_button_text}}

Jane Kleeb, the chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic Party, wasn’t pleased with an email sent out by the bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese about counting ballots.

In an email blast sent to about 500 followers, the Very Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt wrote, “While Joe Biden is being congratulated as the 46th President of the United States, there are numerous reports of election irregularities and voter fraud. In various places, individuals have come forward to report violations of one kind or another. It is imperative that these reports be thoroughly investigated. Doing so is not an attack on Joe Biden or the Democratic party. It is a matter of safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process in this country, now and in the future. For more than 200 years we have placed our trust in our electoral system as a model of the democratic process for the world. Let us not be afraid of discovering the truth. It is a matter of freedom and justice for all.”

Very Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt

Including a link to the bishop’s email, Kleeb tweeted that “this is shameful coming from the Grand Island Diocese.”

Hanefeldt was surprised that anyone would be upset by the comment because “it’s about as neutral as it gets.”

A number of people have asked Hanefeldt what he thought about the election.

“And so I wanted to have as neutral a statement as possible, because there are a lot of people who think one side of it, and there’s a lot of people who think the other side of it,” he said.

Because “there are so many uncertainties out there,” it’s important to seek clarification for the sake of voting in future elections, he said.

Hanefeldt noted that he didn’t issue a news release about the election. The comments also were not included on the diocese’s website. He sent the note to his email subscribers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If there are some irregularities, they ought to be looked into, he said. “I’m not stirring the pot. People are asking me what I’m thinking.”

Kleeb is “entitled to her opinion,” Hanefeldt said.

A priest would be able to make the same comments from the pulpit, he said.

“I don’t think it’s taking any sides. I think what it’s simply doing is saying there’s a lot of concerns out there and they need to be looked into,” Hanefeldt said.

The voting process needs to be safeguarded, he said.

“I don’t know what the big problem was — maybe that I said anything. I don’t know,” he said.

Hanefeldt, 62, has been the head of the Grand Island diocese since 2015.

Based in Grand Island, the diocese covers more than 42,000 square miles in central and western Nebraska.

On Thursday, Hanefeldt was in the ninth day of a 14-day isolation period brought about by COVID-19.

He has suffered from stuffiness and a light fever.

“But at least it’s my own four walls and not a hospital’s four walls,” Hanefeldt said.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District
Grand Island Local News

COVID-19 cases on the rise in Central District

  • Updated

At a community update Friday morning — broadcast on GITV, the city’s public access channel — Teresa Anderson said there have been 3,468 cases since the pandemic began. Of these cases, there have been 2,371 recoveries and 67 deaths. This week, she said, there have been 181 new cases — 599 in the past 14 days.

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community
Grand Island Local News

‘Mexican citizen by birth, U.S. citizen by choice’: Carlos Barcenas works to bring translation, race talks to Grand Island community

  • Updated

Since 2013, Carlos Barcenas has served on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education. He said that while some of his fellow board members serve by testifying before the Legislature on various educational issues, he is able to use his “assets and gifts” as a bilingual board member to serve the entire Grand Island community, including the Latino population.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts