Bison on the discussion agenda at Crane Trust potluck set for Tuesday
Crane Trust will host a potluck at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center, 9325 S. Alda Road.

Jacob Salter, bison coordinator at the Crane Trust, and Joshua Wiese, habitat ecologist, will present a program on “Adaptive Management of the Crane Trust Bison Herd.”

They will discuss the history and genetics of the Crane Trust bison herd. They will present the different scientific studies being conducted and low-stress handling techniques practiced with the Crane Trust bison herd.

The program is open to the public and people attending are encouraged to bring a dish to share at the potluck.

For more information, call 308-382-1820.

