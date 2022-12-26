Bison return to Grand Island's Stuhr Museum property

As of Dec. 16, Stuhr Museum is home to five bison — three cows and two calves. The bison are owned by Lazy K Arena in Grand Island, which obtained the bison from the Crane Trust.

The bison will live in an enclosure near the Pawnee earth lodge and serve as an educational resource.

“Educating visitors about bison is important to the mission of Stuhr Museum, as the history of bison is intertwined with the history of the Pawnee people who first inhabited the land where Stuhr Museum is located. Bison provided food, clothing, fuel, tools, shelter, and spiritual value to the Pawnee,” says a news release from the museum.

“The addition of the five American Bison is an outstanding resource to the educational opportunities we provide,” Director of Education Emily Byerly says in a statement.

“Having tangible, real-life animals for students to view and reference during classes and field trips helps create a more comprehensive picture as to what this area was like hundreds of years ago.”

Stuhr Museum has had bison in the past, but this is the first time that a small herd is present on the grounds. It is important to note that the bison are wild animals and must be respected as such. It is best to enjoy their presence from a safe distance, which is communicated to visitors by clear signage around the enclosure when staff is not present.

A bison’s diet consists primarily of grass, weeds, leafy plants and water. Bison typically spend around nine to 11 hours a day grazing. The bison have a shelter available to them in the enclosure as well. However, bison do not require shelter and may not use it, even in heavy snow. Their coat naturally thickens in the fall and winter, providing insulation and ample warmth for the animal. If you see the bison covered in snow, don’t worry — it is actually a sign of a healthy bison, because it means his insulation is working.

For more information about the bison or Stuhr Museum’s partnership with Lazy K Arena, contact Karen Hurst at khurst@stuhrmuseum.org or at 308-385-5316.