Bistro opens at Stuhr Museum serving soup, sandwiches and more

You now can sit down and enjoy a nice sandwich, wrap or soup in a brand new bistro at the Stuhr Museum.
Jessica West, the museum’s new director of culinary arts, recommends the roast beef Gouda panini. She’s also proud of the Bruschetta chicken salad, the deviled egg pasta salad and cucumber pasta salad.
“Everything’s made fresh daily and everything is made from scratch — all of it. We hand-slice everything, including our bread,” West says.
The Stuhr Bistro is on the Stuhr Building’s main floor, in the former home of the Kids’ Corner.
The bistro already is open seven days a week. Its grand opening will be Jan. 29-30.
In warm-weather months, the bistro will expand onto the west portico of the building, which is formally known as the Hoch family and H&H Distributing Portico.
Chris Hochstetler, the Stuhr’s executive director, is glad to see the bistro open.
“This is overdue,” he said. “When families come out and spend time with us, they need a nice place to eat.”
West, a Wood River native, is passionate about the food she makes.
With soups, such as the creamy tomato tortellini, she serves soft cheese breadsticks for dipping. Those breadsticks, which have a hint of garlic, come from the grilled cheese sandwiches she serves.
The menu also includes wraps and quesadillas. Among the soups are chicken and rice, and unstuffed pepper.
“Honestly, I’m proud of the whole menu. I think everything on it is really tasty,” West said. The food is also light, she said.
“Jessica’s done an amazing job. So this is a perfect place to come and have lunch,” Hochstetler said.
In addition to the bistro, Stuhr’s food service also does catering.
In the future, West plans to provide sack lunches for school groups that visit the museum.
Members of a book club will be provided with sandwiches in one of the museum’s meeting rooms.
The Silver Dollar in Railroad Town will continue to offer sandwiches, chips and other light fare.
Occasionally, the Stuhr Bistro will remain open in the evenings.
But West would be happy to welcome patrons during the day. “We want people to come out all the time,” she said.
The bistro offers numerous flavors of coffee, as well as espresso, machiatto and latte. But the staff doesn’t “have time to be baristas,” West said. The hot beverages come from a Keurig machine.
All of the dishes are served in to-go containers, which are eco-friendly.
Stuhr added the bistro “because it’s been my dream from day one,” Hochstetler said.
The bistro is one of two big new features at Stuhr. The other is the outdoor ice skating rink, which opened Dec. 23. The rink has a small concession stand at which skaters can buy hot chocolate, bottled water, coffee and treats such as cookies, brownies and Rice Krispie bars.
Such additions help visitors “feel comfortable here,” Hochstetler said.
The bistro and skating rink are both new. “And we will continue to do new things every year, to give people improved offerings, an improved experience, improved things to do,” Hochstetler said.
The additions are “in keeping with our growth plans,” he said. Stuhr’s attendance “has grown exponentially over the last year.”
Hochstetler has more plans for the future. “We’re going to get to 100,000 visitors a year en route to being the most successful and the best living history museum in the country,” he said.
Right now, the museum draws about 60,000 people a year.
“Look at this place,” he said. “America needs to know this place as the best living history museum in the country, and likely it already is. People just don’t realize it.”
And now, while they’re sitting inside the elegant Stuhr building, they’ll be able to enjoy a chicken bacon avocado sandwich.