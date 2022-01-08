Bistro opens at Stuhr Museum serving soup, sandwiches and more

All of the dishes are served in to-go containers, which are eco-friendly.

Stuhr added the bistro “because it’s been my dream from day one,” Hochstetler said.

The bistro is one of two big new features at Stuhr. The other is the outdoor ice skating rink, which opened Dec. 23. The rink has a small concession stand at which skaters can buy hot chocolate, bottled water, coffee and treats such as cookies, brownies and Rice Krispie bars.

Such additions help visitors “feel comfortable here,” Hochstetler said.

The bistro and skating rink are both new. “And we will continue to do new things every year, to give people improved offerings, an improved experience, improved things to do,” Hochstetler said.

The additions are “in keeping with our growth plans,” he said. Stuhr’s attendance “has grown exponentially over the last year.”

Hochstetler has more plans for the future. “We’re going to get to 100,000 visitors a year en route to being the most successful and the best living history museum in the country,” he said.

Right now, the museum draws about 60,000 people a year.