Bitter Arctic cold sweeps U.S., annihilates area temperature records

Arctic cold had central Nebraska in its grip Monday morning as it squashed cold temperature records across the region.
On Monday morning, at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport, the temperature hit a low of -23 degrees. That shattered the previous record low of -18 set in 1936.
On Saturday, another cold temperature record was set when the day’s high temperature at the airport was 4 degrees. That tied the previous record low high temperature of 4 degrees set in 1936.
Hastings also has experienced record breaking bitter cold temperatures.
On Monday morning, the temperature dropped to -26 degrees at the Hastings Municipal Airport. According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, that shattered the previous low temperature record of -12 set in 1909.
It also broke the all-time low temperature for February of -22 degrees that was set on Feb. 1, 1917.
On Sunday, the low temperature at the Hastings Municipal Airport was -17, which tied the previous low temperature record of -17 set in 1936.
Throughout the area, on Monday morning, the thermometer dipped below -20. In some locations, the temperature was lower than -30 degrees.
Statewide, Albion Airport had a morning low of -33; Aurora, -21; Broken Bow, -35; Kearney, -25; Ord, -34; Aurora, -24; Shelton, -31; Greeley, -32; Osceola, -21; and Ravenna, -29.
Monday morning’s record low of -23 in Grand Island marked the eighth straight day when the morning low was below zero.
As of Monday, the daily average temperature for February was 18.6 degrees below the 30-year average.
It continued cold through the day, with the temperature at 1 p.m. at -8 degrees, though it was sunny outside. The low maximum temperature on record for Grand Island on Feb. 15 was -5 degrees, set in 1936. The record for the lowest average daily temperature for Feb. 15 of -11.5 degrees, which was set in 1936, also could be shattered.
The sun was deceiving as Presidents Day was a chilly celebration for the Founding Father.
This morning, another round of record-breaking cold temperatures was expected as Grand Island enters its ninth straight day of Arctic antagonism with the low forecast to be -27. The record low for Feb. 16 was set in 1900, when the temperature was -17.
Overnight wind chills were expected to approach -40 degrees.
Today’s high is expected to be near 2 degrees, but wind chill values will be between -30 and -40 as winds will be from the south/southeast at 5-10 mph. The amount of snow on the ground could keep the temperature lower, preventing it from climbing above 0.
Feb. 16’s lowest high temperature is -5 degrees. That was set in 1979.
The overnight low Wednesday morning is expected to be near -6, with wind chill values of -14 to -19. The wind will be from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
Those southeast winds will warm things up on Wednesday, with a high near 11 degrees and the overnight low at -5, possibly making it the 10th straight day of the morning low being below zero.
Temperatures will continue climbing by the day as Thursday’s high will be near 20, with an overnight low of around 2.
Friday’s high is expected to be 26, with mostly sunny conditions for the first day of the racing season at Fonner Park.
The weekend will bring daytime temperatures possibly above freezing for the first time in 15 days. Saturday’s high is forecast to be near 32, with a low of about 19. Sunday’s high will be near 33.