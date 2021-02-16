Bitter Arctic cold sweeps U.S., annihilates area temperature records

Monday morning’s record low of -23 in Grand Island marked the eighth straight day when the morning low was below zero.

As of Monday, the daily average temperature for February was 18.6 degrees below the 30-year average.

It continued cold through the day, with the temperature at 1 p.m. at -8 degrees, though it was sunny outside. The low maximum temperature on record for Grand Island on Feb. 15 was -5 degrees, set in 1936. The record for the lowest average daily temperature for Feb. 15 of -11.5 degrees, which was set in 1936, also could be shattered.

The sun was deceiving as Presidents Day was a chilly celebration for the Founding Father.

This morning, another round of record-breaking cold temperatures was expected as Grand Island enters its ninth straight day of Arctic antagonism with the low forecast to be -27. The record low for Feb. 16 was set in 1900, when the temperature was -17.

Overnight wind chills were expected to approach -40 degrees.

Today’s high is expected to be near 2 degrees, but wind chill values will be between -30 and -40 as winds will be from the south/southeast at 5-10 mph. The amount of snow on the ground could keep the temperature lower, preventing it from climbing above 0.