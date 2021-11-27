Black Friday a fun annual tradition for some Grand Island area shoppers

The Black Friday tradition is alive and well, and won’t be going away anytime soon.

In spite of changes in technology and shopping, a good portion of America just likes getting up early the day after Thanksgiving. People like to snag great deals, of course, but many just get together in groups and have fun.

For those groups, it’s become a happy tradition.

Before Best Buy opened at 5 a.m. Friday, the line totaled 40 people. Walmart, which opened at 5 a.m., was still plenty busy 10 minutes later.

At about 5:45 a.m., 70 people were standing in line outside Menards, waiting for the store to open at 6.

Even though it was dark outside, people seemed happy. Except for the occasional person who was shivering — not in anticipation, but from the cold.

Marili and Alex Ventura were the first people in line at Best Buy. Arriving at 2:30 a.m., they stayed in their car until getting in line at 4:15. They’d left their Broken Bow home at 1 a.m. In spite of that dedication, they didn’t have a specific item in mind when they got to Best Buy.