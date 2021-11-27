Black Friday a fun annual tradition for some Grand Island area shoppers

The Black Friday tradition is alive and well, and won’t be going away anytime soon.
In spite of changes in technology and shopping, a good portion of America just likes getting up early the day after Thanksgiving. People like to snag great deals, of course, but many just get together in groups and have fun.
For those groups, it’s become a happy tradition.
Before Best Buy opened at 5 a.m. Friday, the line totaled 40 people. Walmart, which opened at 5 a.m., was still plenty busy 10 minutes later.
At about 5:45 a.m., 70 people were standing in line outside Menards, waiting for the store to open at 6.
Even though it was dark outside, people seemed happy. Except for the occasional person who was shivering — not in anticipation, but from the cold.
Marili and Alex Ventura were the first people in line at Best Buy. Arriving at 2:30 a.m., they stayed in their car until getting in line at 4:15. They’d left their Broken Bow home at 1 a.m. In spite of that dedication, they didn’t have a specific item in mind when they got to Best Buy.
Laurie Johnson did, however. The Lexington woman, who was fifth in line, had her mind on refrigerators. While she waited, she was having a hard time with the cold outside.
A little bit after 5, there were quite a few cars parked outside Walmart, and happy groups of shoppers were entering and exiting.
Two women purchased three heated blankets. Two other women were happy to buy a pair of Super Flyer swing sets, priced at $99, a savings of $100 each.
Brittlee Bushhousen and Danyelle Leverington were starting a busy day. After a stop at Walmart, they headed to Home Depot. They planned to shop until 7 a.m., when they were headed to Lincoln for the Husker game.
Another pair of shoppers bought a trio of Power XL grill and air fryers, priced at $69 each.
Three young men left Walmart with a pair of TVs, which they planned to go home and sell immediately on eBay. They expected to make a handsome profit. The $50 TV, they said, would fetch $250. The other set, priced at $200, might go for $1,000 online.
Rachel Holder and three family members were first in line at Menards. The group arrived at 3:40 a.m., and moved from their car to assume their positions at 4:10.
Why arrive so early?
“Because I wanted to be the first in line for once,” said Holder, who used to work at Menards.
Holder was with her daughter, Adriana Hulinsky. Back in town visiting, she now lives in Florida. Dressed in several layers, she said she was “super cold.”
Her boyfriend, Matthew Valentin, was thinking about buying his first laptop.
How has he gotten along without a laptop until now? “He borrowed mine,” Hulinsky said.
Behind them in line were Amanda Diaz and her daughter, Deise Spangler Haumont. They come to Menards every year on Black Friday because they like the rebates.
At GameStop, the news was all about the PlayStation 5 console bundle. The store had only seven of those bundles, priced at $789.95 each.
First in line were a father and son, who arrived at the store at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The father backed up his pickup near the door, and they were watching a movie playing in the pickup bed.
Two other PlayStation 5 fans were Hanad Ismacil, 15, and his brother, Hanad Abdi, 14.
Another young man anxious to get the game was Ezekiel Atkinson. Standing next to him, wrapped in a blanket, was his girlfriend, Lydia Terry, who wasn’t buying the game.
Why did she come?
“Moral support,” she said.