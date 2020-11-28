Black Friday lines aren’t what they used to be

Do you think the days of Black Friday shopping, with people standing outside waiting to get their hands on a hot product, are over?
You should have been at GameStop Friday at 6:45 a.m.
About 25 people were outside the store, awaiting the 7 a.m. opening.
Three of them had been in line since 5 p.m. Thursday. Yes, the day before.
Those customers were hoping to buy one of two new gaming consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.
Justin Wilson, the first person in line, said most people were interested in PlayStation 5.
But Wilson, who was with Shelby Roden, wanted the Xbox Series X.
“I’ve always been Xbox,” he said.
After buying the $500 device, he didn’t plan to go home and play it right away.
Standing in line for 14 hours wears a guy out.
When he left GameStop, what was he going to do?
“Probably just go home and pass out,” he said.
There was no reason to go to any other store. “I’ve got what I wanted,” said Wilson, who likes to play Elder Scrolls Online.
The other person who’d been there since Thursday afternoon was Matt Urmacher, who’s a PlayStation man.
Did he know Wilson and Roden?
“We do now,” Urmacher said.
At other stores, it was hard to find long lines.
Before the Walmart North store opened at 5 a.m., the customers waiting outside numbered fewer than 50, according to reports.
As far as a reporter could tell, nothing even close to a disturbance broke out.
Nevertheless, two Grand Island Police Department patrol cars were stationed at each Walmart from 5 to 9 a.m.
These days, many of the good deals also are found online.
But there still were plenty of shoppers out early Friday morning.
For many people, Black Friday is fun.
Melanie Barribo of Loup City, for instance, was enjoying herself.
Barribo was shopping with her husband, Chad, and their two kids.
“I kind of enjoy all the family being together because I have teenagers, so they don’t really like to go shopping with us,” Barribo said. “So to me, it’s kind of a good time.”
At the north Walmart, they had purchased a mini-fridge, a shiny new trash can and some other items.
“I feel like everything was really reasonably priced this year,” Barribo said. “Everything was a good deal that we got.”
Barribo woke up at 3 a.m. Friday. They arrived at Walmart shortly after 5.
They planned to hit about four more stores. Barribo figured they’d get home by 1 p.m.
Chad didn’t care much about the Cornhuskers game.
Support Local Journalism
“I haven’t been watching this year,” he said.
Jennifer Alvarez bought a bicycle for her daughter and a printer for her aunt. She also purchased socks and underwear for her nephew. That’s all he wanted from her for Christmas.
Alvarez and her 12-year-old son, Jaxson, also bought a few other items.
They planned to go to three or four stores after Walmart.
But they had to get home by 8 a.m. Why?
“Because I’ve got to go to work at 8:15,” she said.
Alvarez works at FedEx. So she supports both in-person shopping and delivery.
She enjoys Black Friday shopping.
“I’ve been doing it for years,” Alvarez said.
Why does she enjoy it?
“Good deals,” she said.
That was an obvious answer to a stupid question.
Some shoppers started in the dark and finished in the dark.
Carol Anderson and her daughter, Katie Lieswald, arrived at the north Walmart at 4:30 a.m.
They figured they might not get back to Genoa until 9 p.m.
They were in no hurry.
“We’ve got to go out and eat, have our special breakfast,” Anderson said.
For them, Black Friday isn’t work.
“We enjoy it. It’s a family thing we do, every year,” she said.
The thing she wanted most at Walmart was a bicycle.
Who was it for?
“My granddaughter,” Anderson said.
If they were shopping all day, who was going to watch the Huskers game?
“My husband,” Anderson said.
The Vicente Lindo family picked up a 55-inch TCL television for about $200.
Lindo, two daughters and a friend planned to visit four more stores.
One of them was a shoe store.
Who needed shoes?
“Me,” said daughter Maria.
At Best Buy, meanwhile, customers were interested in TVs.
Best Buy, which opened at 5 a.m., limited the number of shoppers inside. If they weren’t wearing a mask, the store gave them one free.
Now that Black Friday is over, it’s time to start thinking about Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and so on.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.