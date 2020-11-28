Black Friday lines aren’t what they used to be

Do you think the days of Black Friday shopping, with people standing outside waiting to get their hands on a hot product, are over?

You should have been at GameStop Friday at 6:45 a.m.

About 25 people were outside the store, awaiting the 7 a.m. opening.

Three of them had been in line since 5 p.m. Thursday. Yes, the day before.

Those customers were hoping to buy one of two new gaming consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Justin Wilson, the first person in line, said most people were interested in PlayStation 5.

But Wilson, who was with Shelby Roden, wanted the Xbox Series X.

“I’ve always been Xbox,” he said.

After buying the $500 device, he didn’t plan to go home and play it right away.

Standing in line for 14 hours wears a guy out.

When he left GameStop, what was he going to do?

“Probably just go home and pass out,” he said.

There was no reason to go to any other store. “I’ve got what I wanted,” said Wilson, who likes to play Elder Scrolls Online.