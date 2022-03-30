Black market pills can be deadly, Grand Island police warn

Police say people are taking their lives into their hands when they use drugs such as the black market pills that have been sold recently in Grand Island.

Three people overdosed on opioid pills during the weekend in Grand Island. One of those individuals died.

The body of a 40-year-old homeless man was discovered in a Grand Island hotel shortly after noon Sunday. At about 10 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old male was transported to a local emergency room. At 2 a.m. Monday, a 17-year-old female was found unresponsive. The 20-year-old male and 17-year-old female survived.

The Grand Island Police Department say the overdoses appeared to result from the consumption of black market opioid pills that are being sold as Percocet. The drug’s actual content remains under investigation.

GIPD Capt. Dean Elliott said the substances are not controlled, meaning they have not been approved by federal authorities.

People are risking their lives when they buying substances such as those, “more than likely from someone they don’t know,” Elliott said.

The buyers “have no clue where it came from or what it’s even made of,” Elliott said. “Just because it may look like a similar pill that they’ve taken before doesn’t mean the chemical makeup is the same.”

In many cases, fentanyl and carfentanyl tablets are manufactured overseas and shipped illegally into the U.S. or countries south of the border, such as Mexico and Guatemala. It then comes across the border from there, Elliott said.

Carfentanyl is more deadly than fentanyl, he said.

People sometimes crush the pills and then smoke or snort the substance, Elliott said.

On Monday morning, GIPD arrested Mohamed Ahmed inside an apartment at 319 S. Walnut St.

Using a search warrant, officers say they found large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and pills, along with packaging and scales, in the apartment. Also located were large amounts of cash, defaced and stolen firearms and large amounts of ammunition

GIPD says the pills were located in the sink and drain after Ahmed attempted to destroy them. Police say Ahmed, 19, is a documented member of the WTAP gang.

He was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of money related to a drug transaction, a drug dealer tax stamp violation, possession of a firearm during drug distribution, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence.

