Blacksmith’s sons carry on firing of the anvil at Stuhr Museum

One year ago, Randy Dack enjoyed one of his favorite pastimes — firing the anvil at Stuhr Museum.

Dack passed away on Feb. 26 at the age of 61. So on Monday, his three sons carried on their father’s explosive Fourth of July tradition at the museum.

The event drew several hundred people to Stuhr Museum’s Parking Lot G, which is not far from the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Performing the anvil firing were Jerod Dack of Shelton, Adam Dack of Juniata and Brandon Dack of Grand Island. Beginning at noon, they fired the anvil three times.

Randy Dack worked as Stuhr Museum’s blacksmith during the summer months, and moved into maintenance during the winter.

“This was one of Randy’s highlights every year — firing the anvil,” said Tom Oshlo, the museum’s facilities director.

Gunpowder propels a big anvil, weighing 85 to 90 pounds, into the air.

Before ignition, the heavy anvil rests atop a lighter anvil, weighing about 20 pounds. The smaller anvil, which is actually part of an old railroad tie, is turned upside-down.

Black powder is placed between the anvils. Modeling clay surrounds gunpowder in the shape of a ring. The blacksmith pushes the smaller anvil down to form a gasket. Then the cannon fuse is lit.

Jerod Dack lit the fuse once. The honor also went to Brandon’s son, Cayden Clampitt, and Adam’s 13-year-old daughter, Madison Dack.

“If you don’t like gunpowder, you ain’t a Dack,” 12-year-old Cayden said after the explosions.

Randy Dack’s widow, Sarah, wasn’t surprised by the good crowd. Who doesn’t like smoke, gunpowder and a bang? she asked.

Anvil-firing initially had nothing to do with the Fourth of July. Originally, residents of a village would fire an anvil to call people into town.

“If there was a fire, if there was an Indian attack — whatever, they could fire the anvil, and that singing anvil would draw people in.,” said Oshlo, who explained the procedure’s history before Monday’s firing.

When done properly, the singing of an anvil could be heard from a great distance, Oshlo said.

Over time, anvil firing has become an Independence Day tradition at Stuhr and other locales.

Dack worked at Stuhr just shy of 25 years. His sons plan to keep firing the anvil every year.

“Dad was pretty big into keeping the arts of the past years alive,” Adam Dack said.

Not only was he a master blacksmith, but he took part in Civil War and mountain man re-enacting. He was also a wheelwright. He “could make anything from a nail to hardware for your house,” Adam said.

Nothing gave him more joy than finding an old item and then trying to reproduce it, Sarah said. She was also constantly surprised by his knowledge of history.

“He touched so many lives,” she said.

Two of Monday’s anvil shootings were successful. The middle one was a dud.

The Dack brothers thought it went pretty well for their first time out. In the past, they helped their father, but they’re still learning the nuances.

To get ready, Jerod and Brandon Dack went out last weekend to shoot the anvil three or four times.

In addition to Stuhr Museum, Adam remembers his father shooting the anvil at festivities in Clay Center.

Randy Dack graduated from the Oklahoma Horseshoeing School in 1980. Before his death, he underwent a five-way bypass. An artery erupted three days after surgery.

Monday’s anvil firing took place after the German language service at Immanuel Lutheran Church. The service was led, as usual, by Paul Hofrichter, who also played the pan flute.

Jeri Erickson played the organ during the service, and the Liederkranz German Singers performed.

A parade took place at 2 p.m., followed by a patriotic band concert, presented by the Silver Cornet Band, and a program.

A host of traditional races were held for kids after the program.

Monday’s events at Stuhr Museum kicked off the city’s 150th anniversary celebration. Mayor Roger Steele was on hand.

Admission was free to everyone Monday, thanks to the assistance of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.

