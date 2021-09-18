Blessed Sacrament quilting group carrying on tradition

“I was 46 years old,” she said. “I always wanted to make a quilt, so I started and I was hooked.”

Hand quilting is at risk of becoming a lost art, Sok said.

“If you notice at the State Fair, there are so many machine-quilted (ones) brought in.”

She said that from what she saw, just a fraction of the quilts entered at this year’s fair were hand quilted.

That’s not to take anything from machine quilters, Hoffman said.

“They are beautiful, and that’s a talent to be able to do that, too, but I love hand quilting,” she said.

For the five ladies, it can take three months to stitch the careful, straight stitches into a quilt.

Picthall said she realizes at some point the group will have to pass on the thimble.

“I hope (Blessed Sacrament Quilting Ladies) continues,” she said. “You know, we’re getting up there in years and pretty soon, the eyesight goes ...”

According to one of the news articles set upon the large table, in the early 1980s the group had more than 20 members, 15 regular attendees. Now there are five.

Five women who hope to someday pass on the thimble.

If you would like to join the Blessed Sacrament Quilting Ladies, call Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 308-384-0532. All skill levels, from none to advanced, are welcome to come socialize and stitch.

