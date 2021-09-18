Blessed Sacrament quilting group carrying on tradition

In the 1930s — likely earlier — a group of dedicated fiber artists gathered at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church to stitch and socialize.
Fast forward 90 years, and the group has become a tight-knit group of five hand quilters: Mary Picthall, Mildred Hoffmann, JoAnn Sok, Mary Phelam and Laurie Phelps. Phelps is the newest member of the group, having only been a part of the stitching five-some about eight years.
“I’m the baby,” she said.
The ladies gather around a large quilt starbursting in colors of pink and purples, draped into a rack. They have thimbles and needles in hand, spools of coordinating thread resting on the quilt’s taut surface.
The room the quilters meet in is tucked away along the hallways of Blessed Sacrament. It’s a spacious room, half dedicated solely to the project at hand. That day, newspaper clippings describing a group that, in its current capacity, began in the 1970s are spread out on a large table. There are more clippings from the 1930s; applique patterns are carefully clipped and slipped into plastic pages in a three-ring binder. Accompanying each Depression-era pattern is an example of it in its true form, carefully hand-stitched on aged, yellowing white fabric.
Sok said the treasure trove was discovered when they moved the outift into the current location.
“We found these over in the rectory when we moved. All of this was with it,” she said. “They had started cutting out the design.”
Sok traces her fingers over the tight pink stitches encasing a flower motif.
“They did beautiful work. I mean, some of this is just absolutely gorgeous,” she said.
Far across the other side of the table is a yellow quilt top also with what could be, according to the women, feed sack material. They all agree, it is certainly old, and has an intricately stitched motif called “Grandmother’s Garden.”
The group, called the “Blessed Sacrament Quilting Ladies,” dedicates themselves to handwork.
“We quilt for other people,” Sok said. “They have made the top and we quilt it. We can bind it and finish it off for them if they want.”
Grandmother’s Garden is one of those projects. It has multisided pieces and sawtoothed edge not yet finished. A woman brought it to the group to be completed.
“She always wanted to get it finished, but couldn’t find somebody to do it,” Sok said. “She wished it should be hand-quilted because the pieces have been all sewn together by hand.”
Phelam said, “We have a variety of projects.”
For instance, quilts for the church’s annual raffle. One quilt recently won first place at the Nebraska State Fair for “group quilt, over 300 inches around, non-commercially quilted.” The ladies also make table runners as gifts to welcome new parishioners.
Welcomed into the group just a few years ago was Laurie Phelps.
“I was new to Grand Island and didn’t know anybody,” Phelps said. “Most women my age worked and I was home. I wanted some social contact.”
She was inexperienced, but eager to learn.
“I didn’t know how to quilt,” Phelps said. “I didn’t sew, but I cross-stitch.”
Hoffman didn’t start hand quilting until later in life as well.
“I’d never hand quilted. I had made a lot of quilts, and embroidered a lot of quilts. But I always had somebody else do the hand quilting,” she said.
Hand quilting has a special charm to it, Picthall said.
“It’s such creative activity — and relaxing. To me, you can sit here and you can visit,” she said. “If you’re at home, you can watch TV, anything you want to do. It’s just relaxing.”
Picthall arrived to the world of quilting a bit late, too.
“I was 46 years old,” she said. “I always wanted to make a quilt, so I started and I was hooked.”
Hand quilting is at risk of becoming a lost art, Sok said.
“If you notice at the State Fair, there are so many machine-quilted (ones) brought in.”
She said that from what she saw, just a fraction of the quilts entered at this year’s fair were hand quilted.
That’s not to take anything from machine quilters, Hoffman said.
“They are beautiful, and that’s a talent to be able to do that, too, but I love hand quilting,” she said.
For the five ladies, it can take three months to stitch the careful, straight stitches into a quilt.
Picthall said she realizes at some point the group will have to pass on the thimble.
“I hope (Blessed Sacrament Quilting Ladies) continues,” she said. “You know, we’re getting up there in years and pretty soon, the eyesight goes ...”
According to one of the news articles set upon the large table, in the early 1980s the group had more than 20 members, 15 regular attendees. Now there are five.
Five women who hope to someday pass on the thimble.
If you would like to join the Blessed Sacrament Quilting Ladies, call Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 308-384-0532. All skill levels, from none to advanced, are welcome to come socialize and stitch.