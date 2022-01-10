 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blight status pursued for Grand Island’s Highland North subdivision
0 comments
top story

Blight status pursued for Grand Island’s Highland North subdivision

{{featured_button_text}}
Amos Anson

Amos Anson of FAmos Construction asks Regional Planning Commission on Jan. 5 to approve a blight study for Highland North subdivision so he can pursue needed TIF support for a housing project being planned for Independence Avenue. 

 Independent/Brandon Summers

A blight study for Grand Island’s Independence Avenue was approved for recommendation to the city council by Regional Planning Commission on Wednesday.

Amos Anson of FAmos Construction hopes to construct houses on 25 acres of Grand Island’s Highland North subdivision.

“It will be a gem for not only Grand Island but the county and the entire region,” he said. “It will complement some of the other projects that have recently been approved. It will be something that we can be proud of in the area.”

The blight study completed by Marvin Planning Consultants covers 55.4 acres on either side of Highway 2.

“The study does indicate that this area could be declared blighted and substandard if council wishes to do so, based on conditions of the property, age of structures, and so on,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity told RPC members.

The area includes Highland North, as well as the Northwest Gateway subdivision.

Anson told the RPC he is pursuing blight status because the project needs tax increment financing support.

Originally, that had not been his intention, he said, but that has changed to due to the rising costs of construction materials.

“Here I am, standing in front of you, telling you I need it. This isn’t going to happen, in the form that it’s in, if I don’t get TIF,” he told commissioners.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Independence Avenue blight study

A study for Independence Avenue at Highway 2 shows the 55 acre area qualifies for blighted and substandard status due to the state of its streets, drainage and structures. 

Consultant Keith Marvin said the blight study is similar to others that have been brought before the commission recently.

A blight study looks at an area’s streets, drainage and age of structures, Marvin said.

The study notes that curb and gutter, as well as sidewalks, are missing throughout 100% of the study area, and that 77.1% of area’s buildings (27 total) are 40 years or older.

Properties at this site are 40.1 years in age, Marvin said. Structures in study area have to be 40 years or older to qualify as blighted.

Much of the site is undeveloped, and the study had to extend into adjacent areas to qualify as blighted, Marvin noted.

The rise in price of construction materials also shows a need for the status, Marvin said.

“That tended to push the ‘but for’ clause to the forefront of this study,” he said. “Based on our research, this area would meet the criteria for blighted and substandard.”

The blight study will go before the Grand Island City Council for consideration on Jan. 25.

brandon.summers@theindependent.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts