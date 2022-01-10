Blight status pursued for Grand Island’s Highland North subdivision

A blight study for Grand Island’s Independence Avenue was approved for recommendation to the city council by Regional Planning Commission on Wednesday.
Amos Anson of FAmos Construction hopes to construct houses on 25 acres of Grand Island’s Highland North subdivision.
“It will be a gem for not only Grand Island but the county and the entire region,” he said. “It will complement some of the other projects that have recently been approved. It will be something that we can be proud of in the area.”
The blight study completed by Marvin Planning Consultants covers 55.4 acres on either side of Highway 2.
“The study does indicate that this area could be declared blighted and substandard if council wishes to do so, based on conditions of the property, age of structures, and so on,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity told RPC members.
The area includes Highland North, as well as the Northwest Gateway subdivision.
Anson told the RPC he is pursuing blight status because the project needs tax increment financing support.
Originally, that had not been his intention, he said, but that has changed to due to the rising costs of construction materials.
“Here I am, standing in front of you, telling you I need it. This isn’t going to happen, in the form that it’s in, if I don’t get TIF,” he told commissioners.
Consultant Keith Marvin said the blight study is similar to others that have been brought before the commission recently.
A blight study looks at an area’s streets, drainage and age of structures, Marvin said.
The study notes that curb and gutter, as well as sidewalks, are missing throughout 100% of the study area, and that 77.1% of area’s buildings (27 total) are 40 years or older.
Properties at this site are 40.1 years in age, Marvin said. Structures in study area have to be 40 years or older to qualify as blighted.
Much of the site is undeveloped, and the study had to extend into adjacent areas to qualify as blighted, Marvin noted.
The rise in price of construction materials also shows a need for the status, Marvin said.
“That tended to push the ‘but for’ clause to the forefront of this study,” he said. “Based on our research, this area would meet the criteria for blighted and substandard.”
The blight study will go before the Grand Island City Council for consideration on Jan. 25.