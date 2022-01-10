Blight status pursued for Grand Island’s Highland North subdivision

“Here I am, standing in front of you, telling you I need it. This isn’t going to happen, in the form that it’s in, if I don’t get TIF,” he told commissioners.

Consultant Keith Marvin said the blight study is similar to others that have been brought before the commission recently.

A blight study looks at an area’s streets, drainage and age of structures, Marvin said.

The study notes that curb and gutter, as well as sidewalks, are missing throughout 100% of the study area, and that 77.1% of area’s buildings (27 total) are 40 years or older.

Properties at this site are 40.1 years in age, Marvin said. Structures in study area have to be 40 years or older to qualify as blighted.

Much of the site is undeveloped, and the study had to extend into adjacent areas to qualify as blighted, Marvin noted.

The rise in price of construction materials also shows a need for the status, Marvin said.

“That tended to push the ‘but for’ clause to the forefront of this study,” he said. “Based on our research, this area would meet the criteria for blighted and substandard.”