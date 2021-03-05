Blighted and substandard designation protested by Gosda Subdivision residents

A study declaring Grand Island’s Gosda Subdivision “blighted and substandard” was protested by its residents at Thursday’s meeting of the Regional Planning Commission.
The study looked at 60 acres of property between Lillie Street and Old Potash Highway, west of North Road.
That area includes 40 acres of vacant farmland and 20 acres that includes 24 residences. Of those, 22 were built more than 40 years ago.
“The study does indicate that the area can be declared blighted and substandard,” Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity said.
A development is being planned on the 40 acres by Josh Rhoads of Horizon Builders LLC.
Rhoads has purchased the 40 acres and would like to use tax-increment financing to help with its construction.
“The first step in using (TIF) is to see whether (city) council is willing to declare the property blighted and substandard,” Nabity said.
A first vote by the planning commission to recommend denying the “blighted and substandard” designation to the Grand Island City Council failed 3-4 with one member abstaining.
A second vote, to recommend the designation, passed 4-3 with one abstention. The study will go to the Grand Island City Council for action on March 23.
Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants said there are no structures on the 40 acres and the study had to include the Gosda Subdivision.
“This neighborhood was chosen because they were mainly houses that are 40 years of age or older,” he said.
It meets the state criteria required for the “blighted and substandard” declaration:
— Within the area, 100% of primary structures are deemed in average condition or worse.
— Streets in the area are in average or poorer condition.
— Sidewalks are missing within the entire area.
— Curb and gutter are missing throughout the study area.
— Drainage areas appear to be silting in.
— Average age of the residential or commercial units in the area is at least 40 years.
Of 24 buildings, 22 (91.7%) are 40 years or older and two (8.3%) are less than 40 years.
A group of roughly 20 people appeared at Thursday’s planning commission meeting to protest the study’s findings.
Nabity explained to them that while the term “blighted and substandard” is “unfortunate,” it is the term used in the 1978 amendment to the Nebraska Constitution.
“We refer to them as redevelopment areas, once they’re all declared,” he said. “It really is an opportunity for redevelopment or development of that property that is included within that area.”
The term does not have a negative connotation in terms of valuation, Nabity said.
“That does not mean that those structures are dilapidated,” he said. “Warren Buffet’s home in Omaha is in a blighted and substandard area. It just means that the area is one that has been targeted for redevelopment by elected officials.”
Mike Robinson, a Gosda resident, said he’s against the designation “just so a contractor can reap the benefit.”
“There is no benefit to the residents of Gosda Subdivision. We will be penalized because the property values will be affected by that designation,” he said.
Not only will Gosda property values be affected, but residences south of Lillie Drive will also be affected, Robinson said.
“Should any of the owners of these homes wish to sell, they quite possibly could have their properties be devalued as a result of being alongside a designated blighted and substandard neighborhood,” he said.
Karen Bredthauer, a Hall County commissioner and area resident, protested, explaining that the conditions were common for the area at the time it was developed.
“This area we’re talking about tonight is 22 houses that were developed over 50 years ago,” she said. “When Gosda Subdivision was developed it was in the county, not in the city limits, and it was developed without curb, gutter and sidewalks because all subdivisions in that era in the county were developed without them.”
This is similar to other neighborhoods along North Road that have been annexed into the city since and grandfathered without those requirements, Bredthauer said.
“The houses in the Gosda Subdivision are valued over $100,000,” she said. “The last house that sold there was in 2019, and sold for $223,000.”
Bredthauer asked the planning commission members not to approve the designation for the area based on the study findings.
“People have pride in their homes. Don’t give them a blighted and substandard designation, please,” she asked.
Planning commission member Leslie Ruge said he didn’t know of any property values that had gone down because of such a designation, and noted that the study does meet the state’s criteria.
“The question I have is, is it really necessary?” he said. “It’s a cornfield, basically.”
Commission Chairman Pat O’Neill called it “probably the nicest of the cornfields” in the city.
“If you look at the blighted part, which is the neighbors’ houses, these are probably the nicest houses we’ve ever had adjacent to a blighted area,” O’Neill said. “If we hand out TIF to anybody who can tangentially tie into a 40-year-old house, we’ll never stop blighting places.”
He added, “You can make the argument that it meets the requirements but, oh boy.”
It does meet the requirements, said commission member Greg Robb, and that has always been sufficient for a recommendation to the Grand Island City Council.
“However, I’ve never been a big fan of TIF financing for residential because it puts a burden on the schools,” Robb said. “The property on its own is just property. Where’s the advantage for the homeowners?”