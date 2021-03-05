Blighted and substandard designation protested by Gosda Subdivision residents

“We refer to them as redevelopment areas, once they’re all declared,” he said. “It really is an opportunity for redevelopment or development of that property that is included within that area.”

The term does not have a negative connotation in terms of valuation, Nabity said.

“That does not mean that those structures are dilapidated,” he said. “Warren Buffet’s home in Omaha is in a blighted and substandard area. It just means that the area is one that has been targeted for redevelopment by elected officials.”

Mike Robinson, a Gosda resident, said he’s against the designation “just so a contractor can reap the benefit.”

“There is no benefit to the residents of Gosda Subdivision. We will be penalized because the property values will be affected by that designation,” he said.

Not only will Gosda property values be affected, but residences south of Lillie Drive will also be affected, Robinson said.

“Should any of the owners of these homes wish to sell, they quite possibly could have their properties be devalued as a result of being alongside a designated blighted and substandard neighborhood,” he said.