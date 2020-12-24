Blizzard ensures Grand Island will have a white Christmas

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many roads were closed due to the blizzard throughout the warning area, which included the entire Tri-Cities area.

The blizzard came two days out from Christmas, putting a damper on those last-minute Christmas shoppers.

It was a dramatic shift in weather in Grand Island, as Monday and Tuesday had temperatures in the 50s. The average daily temperature for those two days was more than 15 degrees above the 30-year average. The higher temperatures nearly wiped out the snow cover from a winter storm on Dec. 11-12 that had brought more than 6 inches of snow.

While temperatures will warm to the mid-40s or higher on Christmas and Saturday, Christmas Eve will remain cold but less windy than Wednesday. That will more than guarantee a white Christmas for the area.

Colder conditions will return Sunday and Monday before the area sees another chance of snow, according to the NWS in Hastings.

Christmas weather in south-central Nebraska and north central Kansas hasn’t always been conducive to having a white Christmas, based on weather data.

The weather service said that in the past 30 years, Christmas high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 11 degrees to 62 degrees.