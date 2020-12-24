Blizzard ensures Grand Island will have a white Christmas

Two days out from Christmas, a winter storm with snow and strong winds hit central Nebraska with a fury, creating hazardous driving conditions with slick roads and poor visibility.
The National Weather Service in Hastings reported that at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island had wind gusts of more than 50 mph in the morning, with sustained winds of more than 30 mph.
The snowfall and strong winds reduced visibility to less than a quarter mile.
Grand Island was under a high wind warning, but the weather service changed it to a blizzard warning in the afternoon as the winds became more fierce.
Between 1 and 2 p.m,, at the airport, the weather service measured sustained northwest winds of 44 mph, with gusts near 60 mph.
Throughout the day, the northwest winds averaged 30 to 40 mph, with winds gusting at 50 mph or higher.
The temperature was in the low 20s throughout the day, but with the strong winds, the wind chill was as low as -2.
While the snow was light, with between 1 and 2 inches falling, the heavy winds caused the snow to drift.
Snow drifts and poor visibility because of whiteout conditions caused hazardous driving conditions. Interstate 80 had numerous accidents before it was closed from York to Kearney in the afternoon. Highway 281 also was closed temporarily from Grand Island to Hastings and Highway 30 from Grand Island west was treacherous to drive because of the blizzard conditions.
Many roads were closed due to the blizzard throughout the warning area, which included the entire Tri-Cities area.
The blizzard came two days out from Christmas, putting a damper on those last-minute Christmas shoppers.
It was a dramatic shift in weather in Grand Island, as Monday and Tuesday had temperatures in the 50s. The average daily temperature for those two days was more than 15 degrees above the 30-year average. The higher temperatures nearly wiped out the snow cover from a winter storm on Dec. 11-12 that had brought more than 6 inches of snow.
While temperatures will warm to the mid-40s or higher on Christmas and Saturday, Christmas Eve will remain cold but less windy than Wednesday. That will more than guarantee a white Christmas for the area.
Colder conditions will return Sunday and Monday before the area sees another chance of snow, according to the NWS in Hastings.
Christmas weather in south-central Nebraska and north central Kansas hasn’t always been conducive to having a white Christmas, based on weather data.
The weather service said that in the past 30 years, Christmas high temperatures in Grand Island have ranged from 11 degrees to 62 degrees.
According to the weather records that go back more than 125 years, the warmest Christmas on record was 62 on three occasions (1999, 1963, 1922) and the lowest temperature was -16 in both 1983 and 1924.
Only 20 of the 122 Christmas Days on record (16%) have featured high temperatures of 50 or more, most recently four years ago in 2016. On the opposite side of the temperature spectrum, NWS said that Christmas 1983 was bitterly cold with a high temperature of 7 and a low of -16. Despite how cold Christmas 1983 was, that day was an improvement as it broke an unprecedented streak of seven consecutive days of below-zero highs that lasted from Dec. 18-24, 1983.
Eleven years ago, NWS said, the Christmas blizzard of 2009 dumped 7.8 inches of wind-whipped snow on Grand Island during the day, and 9.1 inches of storm-total snow from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26.
Four years ago in 2016, NWS said, the weather on Christmas included strong thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Later that evening, a strong and long-lasting high wind event occurred, featuring at least two to three hours of sustained westerly winds frequently at 30-50 mph, and a peak gust of 75 mph. The strong winds caused considerable, mainly minor damage not only within Grand Island but also across much of south-central Nebraska.