Blowing dirt causes numerous accidents Saturday north of Grand Island

Poor visibility caused by blowing dust led to a chain reaction accident just north of Grand Island late Saturday afternoon.

Fifteen vehicles were involved in accidents, said Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie. One of the vehicles was a semi-trailer.

The crashes occurred at U.S. Highway 281 and White Cloud Road. Some of the vehicles wound up in the ditch. Others received heavy damage.

Several people were transported for medical attention. “But as far as serious injuries, none were reported at that time,” Berlie said, adding that the people involved were lucky.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office received the first call about the collisions at 4:42 p.m.

The dirt blowing across the road from high winds created “low to zero visibility at times,” creating issues for traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of traffic, Berlie said.

After the accidents, at least one local farmer took measures to apply moisture to adjoining fields. The effort to limit the blowing dust was “a nice gesture,” Berlie said.

Members of the public also stopped to lend a hand.

The Grand Island Fire Department, Grand Island Rural Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol also responded to the accident scene.

