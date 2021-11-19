Blueprint Nebraska proposes eliminating some taxes to promote better economic growth

The ranking does not consider credits from Legislature to property taxpayers

“If you were to factor that in, you may be in the high 30s, but still, much too high for us to be a favorable place to live,” he said.

SALES & USE TAX

Nebraska ranks 15 for sales and use tax, Smith said, which is competitive, but “we don’t get anything from that” and there’s not much economic development benefit for the state.

“Typically, when you look at the impact of taxes on behaviors, sales and use tax as a whole, you don’t really move your economy a lot with that,” he said.

More is being spent on goods than services, Smith said.

“Why is that important? On those goods that are declining, we exempt a sizeable amount of goods. Services we exclude from taxation,” he said. “That’s what that 15 ranking means. We have this very narrow base of taxation around sales and use.”

Smith cautioned against expanding the state’s sales tax base.

“You may be paying a tax on something tomorrow that you’re not paying a tax on today. Many will classify that as a tax increase,” he said.