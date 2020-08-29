Board and staff begin State Fair on an optimistic note despite pandemic and financial difficulties

Friday was the opening day of the Nebraska State Fair. While the fair has been pared down due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, it is focusing on its foundation with youth projects involving the 4-H and FFA.
This year’s fair doesn’t feature a carnival or big name concert events, but it does feature hundreds of Nebraska youths who have worked hard on their projects so they can show them at a statewide venue. The youths’ projects are displayed in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center and 4-H livestock shows will be going on throughout this weekend, with the FFA shows the following weekend.
Beth Smith of Lincoln, chairwoman of the Nebraska State Fair Board, gave thanks at Friday’s board meeting for the hard work that it took putting on this year’s fair.
“It would have been easier for us to say, ‘No,’ and ‘We aren’t going to do anything this year,’” Smith said. “This was actually harder than a regular fair because we were creating something new. They (staff) have done an amazing job and it has been so much work.”
She also thanked her fellow board members.
“I am so excited about having a fair, as are the people out here,” Smith said
She said that, as she was walking through the fairgrounds Friday at Fonner Park, 4-H’ers and others began arriving and many people thanked her, the board and the staff.
Smith also recognized Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele and Central Nebraska Health Department Director Teresa Anderson for their role in helping State Fair officials.
“They were meeting with us weekly,” she said. “It was a huge time commitment on their part and they were incredibly supportive in doing everything they could so we could put on the fair this year.”
Smith also urged her fellow board members to thank the people wearing yellow T-shirts at the fairgrounds. She said about 200 people volunteered this year.
“It is so fantastic that they were still willing to be out,” she said. “A lot of the volunteers didn’t feel comfortable coming out this year and I completely respect that.”
While board members are enthusiastic about this year’s celebration of all that’s good about Nebraska, they also heard good financial news Friday.
The fair had been having financial problems, and it didn’t have a permanent manager until several months ago, when Bill Ogg was hired.
But Terry Galloway, an experienced accountant and chairman of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation, volunteered to get the fair’s financial house in order. He presented the financial report for State Fair board members Friday.
Ogg expressed his appreciation to Galloway, saying bad bookkeeping methods were behind many of the financial problems, especially after the disastrous 2019 State Fair that was plagued with weather problems that cut attendance. The fair absorbed huge revenue losses in concert and gate admissions.
“It was a mess,” Ogg said. “Without someone with that expertise (Galloway) to get it done, we would still be in a mess.”
He said because of Galloway, the future looks brighter than it did nine months ago.
“Having a modest amount of internal knowledge, he wasn’t expected to know our books,” Ogg said. “It was his ‘I care about the fair’ attitude and that he has been watching this for an extended period of time.”
Ogg also gave a lot of credit to Jaime Parr, chief of sales, who was the State Fair’s interim director until Ogg was hired.
“We would not have been in this good of shape without her,” he said.
Parr said Friday, opening day of the fair, was an emotional time for her and the staff, who worked extremely hard to organize and put on a fair this year with the pandemic and all the internal problems.
“It looks like our fair,” she said to the board.
Parr told the board about the 14 food vendors who decided to come despite the difficulties the pandemic has put on their livelihoods. She said the fair had set up 40 commercial spaces.
“We are so grateful for that,” she said.
While big concert acts will not perform, every night there will be free musical entertainment at the Pump & Pantry Party Pit and other venues on the fairgrounds.
Ogg said that, because of the financial constraints this year, State Fair officials depended on social media to get the word out.
“This could be a pretty good gauge of the power of social media,” he said. “I think it will help us make good decisions in terms of paid advertising going forward. We will still need paid media, but the opportunity to tell our story virtually has been pretty powerful. The proof will be on how folks respond.”
