Board and staff begin State Fair on an optimistic note despite pandemic and financial difficulties

Friday was the opening day of the Nebraska State Fair. While the fair has been pared down due to health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, it is focusing on its foundation with youth projects involving the 4-H and FFA.

This year’s fair doesn’t feature a carnival or big name concert events, but it does feature hundreds of Nebraska youths who have worked hard on their projects so they can show them at a statewide venue. The youths’ projects are displayed in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center and 4-H livestock shows will be going on throughout this weekend, with the FFA shows the following weekend.

Beth Smith of Lincoln, chairwoman of the Nebraska State Fair Board, gave thanks at Friday’s board meeting for the hard work that it took putting on this year’s fair.

“It would have been easier for us to say, ‘No,’ and ‘We aren’t going to do anything this year,’” Smith said. “This was actually harder than a regular fair because we were creating something new. They (staff) have done an amazing job and it has been so much work.”

She also thanked her fellow board members.

“I am so excited about having a fair, as are the people out here,” Smith said