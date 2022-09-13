Board approves $23 million budget for Hall County in 2023

Hall County Board of Commissioners has approved a county budget of $23.36 million for the 2022-23 year with a 6-1 vote.

The budget includes $22.46 million for general fund, $893,019 for the museum fund, and $2,266 for Veterans Aid Fund.

The total levy is down from 0.433117 to 0.419847, said Financial Advisor Kayla Schulte, of Lutz in Grand Island.

"Even though your valuation went up 5%, your tax request is only up 1%," she said. "That's just speaking to your efforts to try and keep those dollars as even as possible, and working to keep the levy down."

Commissioner Gary Quandt voted against the budget at Tuesday's special meeting, arguing it did not go far enough.

"We've got a lot of people out there hurting bad," he said. "We heard from people in our property tax protest this year that they're having trouble paying their taxes, especially the elderly and their families."

An issue with the budget for Quandt was the purchase of new motor graders.

Quandt erroneously claimed the motor graders were being paid for both with American Rescue Plan Act funds and with general funds, arguing the county was "double dipping."

"We didn't lower the budget by that amount of money, which was almost three quarters of a million dollars," he said. "If we're going to pay for something with something else, why do we basically double-dip and go after the taxpayers for the money when we've already paid for it with ARPA funds?"

He said, "What I'd like to see is the price of the motor graders cut out of the budget."

This claim was quickly contradicted by several commissioners and county staff.

The motor graders are being paid for through inheritance tax funds, which has a budget, as of Sept. 6, of $7.1 million.

Though he was told this repeatedly, Quandt continually denied it, saying the budget was not lowered after the expense was moved.

"We ought to be able to lower (the budget) by that much," he said. "I'm going to vote against it. I think we could've gone down further."

Commissioner Karen Bredthauer defended the budget, saying the board accomplished a great deal considering personnel costs and benefits increased, the population is growing, which means county departments and their needs are growing, and the county is affected by inflation, all of which has to be covered by their share of valuation.

"This is only 20% of what we collect that the county actually gets to use," she said. "I think we did one heck of a job trying to capture this budget when (the Nebraska Association of County Officials) had told us we need to be prepared for this kind of inflationary consequence down the road."

Commissioner Jane Richardson referred to the complaints about the budget as "grandstanding."

"I've seen it for about eight years in a row," she said. "It would be interesting, if Mr. Quandt was a board of one, to see how he would balance the budget."