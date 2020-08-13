Beth Smith, chair of the Nebraska State Fair Board, talked a little about State Fair finances Thursday during the COVID-19 community update from City Hall.
“2020 has been a challenging year for the fair on a number of different fronts. You may have seen some news stories about issues with our finances,” Smith said.
“In February, we learned that there were suspicious checks written on the State Fair account. Immediately, we proactively hired BKD, an accounting firm in Lincoln, to perform a forensic investigation. Later on, the State Auditor also decided to investigate. They made their findings public in July,” Smith said.
“Those investigations had very specific recommendations on how we can better set up our office structure, implement tighter financial controls and urged us to use an outside accounting firm for bookkeeping services,” Smith said.
“Bill Ogg and our board are determined to get this right,” she said, referring to the State Fair’s new executive director. “I’m confident that Bill will run a tight ship, holding expenses down and holding staff accountable. That’s what the fair needs. The fair is a 150-year-old Nebraska treasure. It’s up to us to protect and preserve it for years to come.”
No criminal charges have been filed against any current or former State Fair employees.
Ogg started his position in June.
“He brings a wealth of experience from years in the fair business,” Smith said. “I’m delighted he’s here, and, quite frankly, we’re lucky to have him. Please welcome him to Grand Island if you see him around town.”
Smith expressed her gratitude to Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele for his assistance in preparing for this year’s fair.
“In March, when the world started shutting down, we formed a COVID-19 working group, made up of State Fair board staff and board members,” Smith said.
In May, Steele and Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department started attending the group’s meetings.
“Having open, transparent communication has been invaluable for all parties,” Smith said. “Their participation also shows the importance of the fair’s impact on the Grand Island community. Mayor Steele, please know how grateful we are for your engagement and your support during this challenging year.”
The fair, Smith said, “can’t go on without all of our valuable partners. We truly appreciate everyone’s patience as we’ve worked through our options for 2020.
“One of our key partnerships has been with the Grand Island Chamber. Cindy Johnson and Courtney Lierman stepped up to support and coordinate the volunteer program again through the chamber,” Smith said, referring to the president and talent pipeline director of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
“Because our event will be substantially scaled back, we have a much smaller need for these tried-and-true fair advocates. But we are overjoyed to still offer the Nebraska hospitality that our volunteers have become famous for,” Smith said.
At this year’s fair, “our yellow T-shirt brigade will exhibit a sense of normal throughout the fairgrounds. The value of these dedicated, experienced volunteers is immeasurable. I know not every volunteer will be out on the grounds this year, but we certainly will welcome all of you back in 2021. Thank you to the chamber and to the volunteers for your commitment to the fair.”
