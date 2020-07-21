Following the release of Nebraska State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s report, the Nebraska State Fair Board said it plans to “institute policies and procedures to tighten internal controls such as supporting documentation for journal entries including but not limited to: initiation, review and approval of journal entries; a procurement policy; an expense reimbursement policy, including receipt procedures for travel and other purchases; implementation of a vendor approval process wherein vendor research is conducted before relationships are established and/or invoices are paid; and a credit card policy.”
State Fair Board Chair Beth Smith of Lincoln said the board is aware of the state auditor’s report that was released Tuesday.
She said the board is a “proud community member and takes seriously any alleged financial concerns within the organization.
“In recent months, the board has initiated several steps to ensure accurate financial records and accountability, including initiating a financial audit, cooperating with the state auditor and local authorities, and instituting financially sound policies and procedures,” Smith said. “The board will continue to take steps to ensure our resources are spent wisely and for the benefit of the Nebraska State Fair.”
According to the State Fair board news release, it has “already eliminated the use of a signature stamp and is requiring two signatures for checks in the amount of $5,000 or more, drafted a procurement policy, employed a new executive director with extensive budgeting experience and is working on an request for proposal for an outside accounting firm. The NSFB’s Finance Committee is closely examining the budget and related monthly vendor and other expenditures.”
The board members also said they are working with newly hired Executive Director Bill Ogg “to quickly and thoroughly assess and implement recommendations from the state auditor, as well as those from a recent forensic investigation.”
