Bobby Jacobs to join his father, John Jacobs, in teaching music at Grand Island Senior High

“Yeah, they tucker me out sometimes. And the best thing about them is that they are so open-minded about getting to learn different things, especially about music,” he said. “They don’t have much of a reference, since they’re so young, and so they’re open to learning anything and everything. That’s the most fun part for me, is that I can just teach about any kind of music and they’ll love it, and they’ll come to appreciate it.”

At GISH, Bobby Jacobs will take over for Kelly Coslet, who will be leaving the district to pursue a doctoral degree. He’ll start his new job this summer.

In a news release, Bobby said that teaching orchestra at GISH “is the opportunity of a lifetime. The students are extremely talented and the administration is incredibly supportive of the arts, so the sky’s the limit for our fine arts department. I am very lucky to have this job passed on to me from Ms. Coslet and I can’t wait to continue all that she has worked so hard to build with the GISH orchestras.”

In a press release, Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover called the transition an exciting moment for GISH fine arts.