The Hall County Sheriff's Department needs new body cameras, because the current cameras have no future.

The company that produced the department's current cameras, Data 911, says it will no longer support the product.

The body cameras still work, but they're on their last legs, says Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad. Parts have been cannibalized to keep them going, he said.

The Sheriff's Department bought 24 of the Data 911 body-worn cameras in 2018, using a $31,000 grant from the Edgar and Frances Reynolds Foundation.

The department is now turning to WatchGuard cameras, produced by Motorola Solutions. Grand Island police officers are outfitted with WatchGuard cameras.

The Sheriff's Department plans to buy 32 of the WatchGuard cameras, along with a five-year subscription for the service.

Conrad and Doug Drudik, the county's director of information technology, talked to Hall County Commissioners about the plan on July 5.

The tentative cost of the cameras, along with the subscription fee, is $508,398. The first-year cost would be $144,246.

Much of that cost will probably be paid for with American Recovery Act Plan funds. But ARPA money can't be used to pay maintenance costs.

A few years ago, the Grand Island Police Department sold some of the Data 911 cameras to the Sheriff's Department at a reasonable cost.

Conrad believes the WatchGuard cameras, which have Cloud storage, will be a good technological fit for his department. Motorola Solutions also owns the Spillman records management system used by area law enforcement.

Conrad says WatchGuard will be effective at supplying video evidence to local attorneys.

Conrad has talked to Grand Island police officers, who speak highly of the WatchGuard product.

The Sheriff's Department probably won't order the new cameras until September.