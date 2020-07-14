The body of a 60-year-old Grand Island man was recovered Tuesday afternoon from one of the lakes at Mormon Island State Recreation Area.
Although the family had not yet confirmed his identity, authorities were fairly certain it was a man who had been reported missing since Sunday evening.
Family members reported his absence early Tuesday morning to the Grand Island Police. They told police the man had ridden a bicycle to the Mormon Island area.
Assisted by conservation officers from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department searched the area Tuesday.
The body, which was found in the farthest east of the three lakes, was floating in the water about 30 yards from shore.
Family members had been at Mormon Island all day, said Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry. They were scheduled to confirm the man’s identity at a Grand Island funeral home.
