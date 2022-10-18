Bold Nebraska helps protect property rights

I am submitting this for publication in response to Sen. Curt Friesen’s Aug. 7 guest opinion, “We must secure a market for homegrown energy.”

My family has stewarded our land in southern Dixon County since 1924. It has a creek running through it and grows soybeans, corn and pasture grass. Growing up, we had a fat cattle feedlot, farrow-to-finish hog operation and chicken flock. My parents still reside here, and I help them care for the property. But now, this beautiful, peaceful land is threatened by eminent domain from a CO2 pipeline company.

Bold Nebraska is the only group in this state looking out for people’s property rights. They’re listening to landowner concerns about these proposed toxic, poisonous carbon dioxide pipelines. They’re helping landowners hire lawyers to fight unconstitutional trespassing for surveying and the pipeline threats of eminent domain. They advised my family on how to stop the pipeline land agents from harassing my elderly parents.

While Nebraska may not be smart enough to have enacted any laws to protect landowners, Bold, NEAT and the Easement Teams landowner legal co-ops in other states are proactively filing lawsuits against the pipeline companies, defending landowners who are refusing surveys in court in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.

The many reasons I oppose these carbon pipelines include safety — in the event of a pipeline rupture or leak, an explosive plume of CO2 gas can emerge, odorless and colorless, an asphyxiant that can suffocate all living beings and prevent combustion vehicles like cars from starting to enable an escape to safety or rescue.

With almost zero regulation on the books for these new carbon pipelines, the final and the potentially most impactful negotiations might end up happening directly between these corporations and landowners, who are facing down eminent domain condemnation of their property if they refuse to sign easements. Based on the experience with the Dakota Access pipeline, the fertility of cropland may also be adversely impacted for many years.

Most farmers were completely unaware of talk regarding carbon sequestration being a key to the future of farming. Especially since carbon capture is unproven and unregulated. In most cases, farmers were in shock when they got a letter from one of these private corporations announcing a pipeline was proposed to go under their ground — either via a volunteer easement or taken by eminent domain. For those farmers with century farms who are just minding their own way of life and making a living on the land, this was an insult. A fear of their lives and the heritage of their ancestors being taken away, and even worse, endangering the lives of their families, livestock and neighbors.

To state that we have no choice but to adapt to this new, risky pipeline is a lie. There is no proof that these U.S. pipelines for carbon sequestration will benefit the U.S. or our planet. There are no regulations to protect the landowner or the local communities, including emergency services and water sources. And there is no burden on these private pipeline companies to even prove their new scheme is successful to earn the literal billions in tax credits they will get (our tax dollars).

I do hope that Bold will continue to be “against agriculture as we know it,” Sen. Friesen — because agriculture as we know it today is vertical integration and consolidation that’s killing what’s left of our family farms. Bold assisted landowners opposed to Costco’s toxic factory chicken farms near Fremont, and it got Farm Aid founder Willie Nelson himself to play a benefit concert on a landowner’s farm in the path of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Bold Nebraska and Sierra Club are fighting for landowners’ rights and are opposed to eminent domain for private gain. Place yourself in my family’s shoes. Would you fight for your ground? A private company wants to take our land through eminent domain for their own private gain. This is an invasion. Would you let billionaire companies, with foreign investors, just take it and rip it apart?