The Nebraska State Fair is inviting the entire state to participate in a new contest this year.
State residents are asked to follow the lead of nearly 40 Central Nebraska nonprofits and “bomb a tree” across the state. Trees being decorated at a home, business, church or school need the permission of the owner.
The contest is open to all Nebraskans.
“We’ve had such success with our initial nonprofit tree bombing activity along State Fair Boulevard that we wanted to invite everyone to participate,” said Laura Hurley, director of sponsorships. “This contest replaces the hay bale contest, which was suspended after the 2018 fair, and actually allows more people, businesses and organizations to participate, no matter where in the state they are located.”
Hurley said the artistic term is “yarn bombing,” as crafty decorations are temporarily applied to the tree. Participants have until Aug. 31 to decorate their tree and submit photos of their work of art.
“We encourage using cheerful and entertaining themes, much like the fair, to incorporate into their display,” Hurley said.
She said bombing installations have been done around the world at events and festivals, but Nebraska may have the first state fair doing it as a statewide contest.
“There are rules involved for the protection of all your trees, and as long as the installations are in good taste and have a family friendly theme, they are eligible to enter the contest,” said Hurley.
Guidelines on how to “bomb a tree” and how to enter the contest can be found on the fair’s website, statefair.org. Search under contests. Additional questions may be directed to: Lhurley@statefair.org.
There is no entry fee to participate, but photos must be received before midnight Aug. 31 via mail or email. The trees will be judged and prizes awarded by Sept. 30. Winners will be notified by email and posted to the fair’s Facebook page and website.
