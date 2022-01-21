Bomb threat at Wood River Pilot Travel Center unfounded

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol’s bomb squad responded to the Pilot Travel Center after a bomb threat was made Thursday morning to the truck stop near Wood River.

The sheriff’s department received a call from the Pilot Travel Center shortly after 9 a.m. A couple of hours earlier, someone called Pilot “saying a package would be delivered that would have a bomb in it,” said Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie.

When officers arrived, a box had been delivered to Pilot. Equipment used by the bomb squad found no suspicious items or a bomb inside the box, Berlie said.

That package had been ordered by Pilot and didn’t have any connection to the bomb threat.

The scene was cleared and normal business resumed at about 12:30 p.m. Pilot is at 11775 Highway 11.

Berlie said the threat didn’t appear to be related to a bomb threat made to the Hall County Courthouse on Jan. 12.